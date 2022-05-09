"The club don’t have a choice" - Kevin Campbell points out key area Chelsea will need to reinforce in the summer

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell believes Chelsea will need to sign two new centre-backs this summer following Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's imminent departure on free transfers.

The Blues have been unable to extend their contracts, which expire in June. That's because of the sanctions placed on them on their owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government because of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

So Rudiger, who has been linked with Real Madrid, and Christensen, who's on Barcelona's radar, will both leave Stamford Bridge this summer, cutting short manager Thomas Tuchel's defensive options.

Ancelotti was key as he really wanted Rüdiger.

Here we go confirmed. Real Madrid will have Antonio Rüdiger's contract signed in the coming days. German centre back will join Real on a four year deal, the agreement has been reached also on commission and more. Ancelotti was key as he really wanted Rüdiger.

Campbell feels the Blues have no choice but to sign two new central defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"I think there will be big change in the summer. You have to replace Christiansen and Rudiger. They will have to sign another couple of centre-halves at least. The club don’t have a choice."

The 52-year-old also thinks perhaps the two players are seeking new challenge themselves, and hence running down their contracts.

He added:

"There is going to be big change at Chelsea in the summer.It sounds like the three of them are leaving. This is modern football. This is what happens. Players run contracts down.

"They are committed to the club while they are there but perhaps they want a new challenge. They are running their contracts down to see what is available."

Chelsea play Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea seeking new defensive recruitments

Following Rudiger and Christensen's departure, Chelsea will be left with only two natural centre-backs in Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr.

Tuchel has also been unhappy with his side's defending lately, especially after their 2-2 draw with Wolves last weekend, which saw the Blues blow a two-goal lead.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Looks like there could be some new defenders at Stamford Bridge next season Looks like there could be some new defenders at Stamford Bridge next season 👀 https://t.co/CsLVIqmMyk

Defensive reinforcements will be on the club's transfer agenda this summer, and some players have already been linked with Chelsea.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde has been on their radar for some time now, while Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is also being considered for a potential switch.

Given Romelu Lukaku's underwhelming campaign, the Blues could also be looking to sign a new striker this summer. They'll hope to see their transfer wishlist fulfilled now that they have a new owner in Todd Boehly.

