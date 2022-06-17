"The club have to let him go" - Frank McAvennie suggests Liverpool should offload 30-year-old star after 'embarrassing' developments at Anfield

Former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie has suggested that Liverpool should offload Mohamed Salah if he decides to run down his contract.

The Egyptian international current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023. As a result, his future has been up in the air for several months now.

According to reports from The Athletic, Salah will depart from the Merseyside club next summer if he is not offered a significantly-improved contract. The Egyptian confirmed last month that he will stay at Liverpool next season regardless of his contract situation.

However, Frank McAvennie has claimed that it will be embarrassing if the former AS Roma forward leaves on a free transfer next season. The former West Ham United striker has also insisted that he fails to see why the likes of Sadio Mane and Salah would want to leave the club.

McAvennie told Football Insider:

“I still don’t know why Mane or Salah would want to leave. He is guaranteed a place in that Liverpool team but he wants to go. This is a team that will keep challenging for the Champions League."

“Maybe it’s the thing with Salah? That’s another thing. I don’t know why Salah would run his contract down? Surely he isn’t going to run his contract down. It’s embarrassing, the club have to let him go. I don’t get it.”

Salah enjoyed yet another stellar season for the Reds last time out, having scored 31 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 games across all competitions. He has been a goalscoring machine for the Reds over the years, netting156 times in 254 games while also creating 63 for his teammates.

Liverpool's iconic attacking trio set to come to an end

Liverpool have had plenty of success under Jurgen Klopp and their deadly attacking trio has been a key reason behind their glory.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will forever be remembered as one of the greatest trios in modern football. The three forwards enjoy great chemistry but their time together could be coming to an end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane is close to joining Bayern Munich and personal terms have been already agreed between the two parties.

With Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez at the club already, Klopp's side seem to be more than ready for a new era at Anfield.

