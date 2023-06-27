“The club should make a statement” - Frank Leboeuf says Mauricio Pochettino to put his foot down over Chelsea superstar’s future

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf wants Mauricio Pochettino to be decisive over Manchester United target Mason Mount.

Mount is being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford with just one year remaining on his contract. The English midfielder has snubbed the Blues' attempts to secure an extension and seemingly wants to join the Red Devils.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United and Chelsea are set for talks over a final decision regarding Mount's potential transfer. Erik ten Hag's side have left their third and final bid of £55 million on the table. The west Londoners are demanding around £65 million.

Leboeuf wants Pochettino to have the final say over the situation and has urged the Blues to give into Mount's demands if he wants to stay. He stated (via Chelsea-News):

“If [Mason Mount] wants to stay then you do all you can do keep him. Give him the money he deserves if you really want him, like with Reece James."

Mount currently earns £76,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, per Salary Sport. It is widely claimed that the English international wants to be placed among the highest earners at the club. Reece James was recently handed a new six-year deal which sees him earn £250,000 per week.

Lebeouf wants Pochettino to put his foot down regardless of whether Mount does want to stay or not:

“But the club should make the statement, ‘we want you to stay because we love you and think you’re a good player. we want to give you want you want. If you don’t want to play for us anymore, then we will sell you.’ The club should be clear, Mauricio Pochettino should be clear as well and put his foot down and say ‘no, I don’t want Mount to leave.’”

Mount lacked form in the season gone by, bagging three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. However, he has been a protagonist at Stamford Bridge over the years, crucial in their 2021 UEFA Champions League triumph.

The English attacker started his career in the Blues' youth system before making the step up to the senior team. He has since made 195 appearances, scoring 33 goals and contributing 37 assists.

Former Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria could return to the Premier League with West Ham

Former Chelsea loanee Zakaria is a West Ham target.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham United have initiated contact with Juventus over the signing of Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder spent last season on loan at Chelsea where his campaign was plagued by injury issues. He featured 13 times across competitions, scoring one goal.

The Blues possessed an option to buy Zakaria in his loan deal worth a reported €30 million. However, his lack of minutes ultimately led to him heading back to the Allianz Stadium.

Yet, the 26-year-old seems to be in West Ham's sights amid Declan Rice's potential departure. The Hammers' captain is being heavily linked with a move to either Arsenal or Manchester City this summer.

