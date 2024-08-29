"The club's not bringing him to play tomorrow" – Liverpool legend gives opinion on Reds signing Federico Chiesa

Liverpool great Steve Nicol has delivered his verdict on his former club potentially snapping up Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 28), the Anfield side reportedly reached an agreement with Juventus to add Chiesa to their ranks. They are set to pay an initial £10 million fee with £2.5 million in add-ons for the star.

During a recent interaction on ESPN UK, Nicol was asked to share his two cents on Liverpool potentially signing Chiesa. He replied (h/t TBR):

"To get a 26-year-old of his experience with the potential of him getting back to his best – it feels like a no-brainer. He's not coming in and expecting to play."

Nicol, who represented the Reds a staggering 458 times, concluded:

"The club's not bringing him to play tomorrow and if you've got [Mohamed] Salah leaving at the end of the season, which he probably seems like he's going to be doing, if you can get Chiesa back to his best, then until you bring a superstar in, you can fit him in. For [around] £13 million, it feels like a no-brainer."

Chiesa, who is in the final 11 months of his Juventus contract, is adept at operating on either flank. The 26-year-old has scored 32 goals and laid out 23 assists in 131 outings across all competitions for Juventus.

However, the UEFA Euro 2020 winner could prove to be a risky signing for Liverpool should he join them. The ex-Fiorentina star has missed a whopping 80 games since the start of the 2021-22 term due to injuries.

Liverpool still keen to sign French winger

Speaking on L'Equipe de choc, journalist Loic Tanzi suggested that the Reds are in the race to sign Kingsley Coman. He said (h/t PSG Talk):

"He hasn't agreed to go to Saudi Arabia yet. He's waiting to see how things play out over the next few days. The European transfer window closes on Friday, but Saudi Arabia's is open until September 2, so he has time to decide. Liverpool are still in the mix, but the challenge is that Al-Hilal's offer is very tempting for Bayern. It's not clear if they'll choose to sell Coman to Liverpool over Al-Hilal."

Coman, who is reportedly aiming to leave Bayern Munich this summer, has registered 64 goals and 66 assists in 296 total games for his club.

Should the Frenchman reject Al-Hilal and join the Reds, he would pop up as a squad player for them. He would likely provide competition to Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, and lessen Mohamed Salah's workload.

