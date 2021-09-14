“The club showed their desire” – Georginio Wijnaldum explains why he chose PSG over Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed Paris Saint-Germain's project is the main reason he opted to join them instead of Barcelona this summer. The Dutchman claims he had offers from other clubs but chose the Ligue 1 side after they presented him with the best project.

Liverpool did not renew Wijnaldum's contract and he walked away as a free agent in the transfer window. The midfielder was close to joining Barcelona, but PSG snapped him up by offering him a better deal.

While speaking with L’Équipe, Wijnaldum confirmed that Barcelona were interested in signing him. However, the Dutchman said he was swayed by PSG's plans to "build one of the best teams in Europe."

"A few months ago, I wanted to stay at Liverpool, but...I didn't get the feeling they wanted to keep me. In these cases, you have to move forward," Wijnaldum said. "Barcelona came up. I was really happy because, since I was a kid, like the majority of Dutch players, it's been the club of my dreams, even if I have to admit that my idol was Zinédine Zidane, a Real Madrid player!

"I was keen on the idea of signing for Barcelona. But the negotiations lasted a while and eventually PSG came forward. Unlike 6 years ago, the club showed their desire to have me. It was time for me to see something else. Because of the project that was set out, and because I was told that I'd be a part of it. The management did everything to convince me. PSG went through the negotiations very quickly, and before we did so I spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo. They assured me that they wanted to build one of the best teams in Europe."

Georginio Wijnaldum set for PSG debut

During the conversation with L'Equipe, Gini Wijnaldum confirmed that he had held talks with several clubs, including Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Barcelona this summer.

"There were discussions with Bayern Munich but they started further back. I also spoke with Inter Milan, who made a very good impression on me, the sort that as a player you want to have," Wijnaldum revealed.

The Dutchman was impressed with all the offers on his table and was initially in favor of a move to the Catalan side. However, PSG's late interest changed things for the former Liverpool man, and he opted to join them instead of Barcelona.

The 30-year-old is set to make his Champions League debut for PSG when they take on Club Brugge on Wednesday.

