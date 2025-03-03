"The club that would suit him best!" - Pundit urges Chelsea target to snub any side and join Liverpool 

Former Cameroon striker Bernard Tchoutang has urged Carlos Baleba to snub Chelsea and join Liverpool. He believes that the Brighton & Hove Albion star is ready for his next move and should be thinking about it this summer.

Speaking to Africa Foot, Tchoutang stated that the wise decision for Baleba to think about a move away from Brighton. He claims that the midfielder suits the youngster and he would flourish at Anfield, while a move to Chelsea would not be ideal as they are struggling. He said:

"I don't think he'll be disturbed by these very high sums. The question is whether he's ready to leave next summer for a big club. Staying one more season at Brighton wouldn't be a problem. But I think he's indeed ready to be transferred. I might not have answered you the same thing if he had played in another championship. I would have felt that staying one more season at the same club was the wisest decision. But this is his second season in England and if the best clubs in the country are interested in him, it is because they believe he has the level."

"For me, Liverpool is the club that would suit him best! And I'm not just saying that because they're by far the best team in the Premier League this season and one of the strongest in Europe. Arne Slot's system of play would suit him very well. The Reds like to attack, press and make quick transitions. We also know that this is a club that knows how to trust young players and give them responsibility. As for Chelsea, I'm not sure it would be a good choice. The team is having a decent season, but it's a step below Liverpool. And I think that Baleba has what it takes to play for one of the best teams in England! He's ready for it and he's working hard for it."

Carlos Baleba joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 from Lille. He cost the club €27 million when they were selling Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for the Premier League record fee.

Moises Caicedo rejected Liverpool to join Chelsea

Moises Caicedo had the opportunity to join Liverpool in 2023, but he opted to join Chelsea. The midfielder was a target for the Blues the whole summer, and they were locked in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls set a deadline for the Blues, and Liverpool jumped the gun at the last moment and bid a record £111 million – which was accepted by Brighton. However, the midfielder rejected the offer as he wanted to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea ended up agreeing a £100 million deal, with another £15 million in add-ons with Brighton and signed the player. He moved on an 8-year deal this summer and has been a key player for them this season.

