“The club trusted me and I gave it back to them” – Takumi Minamino makes honest admission about ‘unforgettable’ Liverpool stint

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino has opened up on the two-and-a-half years he spent at Anfield. The Japanese international recently joined Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for a fee of around £13.5 million.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds have made a profit from the sale of Takumi Minamino. He arrived at the club back in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg for just £7.6 million.

Minamino has labeled his stint with Liverpool as "unforgettable" thanks to Jurgen Klopp. The 27-year-old attacker also stated that he made the most of the limited game time he received during his time at Anfield.

Speaking to the media after his unveiling as a Manaco player, Minamino was quoted as saying the following (via Anfield Watch):

“With Jurgen Klopp, it was unforgettable. He trusted me. I didn’t have a lot of playing time but when I played I was 100%. The club trusted me and I gave it back to them.”

He added:

“I thank the coach and the players because it remains a very good memory to have been able to evolve in England.”

Minamino was never seen as a first-team regular at Liverpool. The likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were all ahead of him in the pecking order during his tenure on Merseyside.

During his time with the Reds, Minamino only managed 55 appearances across all competitions. However, he was reasonably effective, contributing 14 goals and three assists along the way.

Takumi Minamino was vital in Liverpool's cup success last season

Liverpool had a successful 2021-22 season which saw them lift the EFL Cup as well as the FA Cup. They even reached the final of the UEFA Champions League but lost to Real Madrid and finished second in the Premier League, just one point behind Manchester City.

Minamino was the unsung hero for Liverpool during their cup success last season. The midfielder played a vital part in the early stages of both cup competitions.

He played the first four games of the FA Cup, chipping in with three goals. This included a brace against Norwich City in the fifth round in a 2-1 win. The Japanese international, however, did not feature in the semifinals or in the final against Chelsea.

B/R Football @brfootball



FA Cup top scorer (3)

Carabao Cup top scorer (4)

10 goals in 9 starts in all comps

100.8 minutes per goal in all comps



Takumi Minamino for Liverpool this season:FA Cup top scorer (3)Carabao Cup top scorer (4)10 goals in 9 starts in all comps100.8 minutes per goal in all comps Takumi Minamino for Liverpool this season:FA Cup top scorer (3)Carabao Cup top scorer (4)10 goals in 9 starts in all comps100.8 minutes per goal in all comps✨ https://t.co/xvjbXEz617

It was a similar story in the Carabao Cup for Minamino as he played all the games apart from the final, for which he was on the bench. However, the former RB Salzburg star scored four goals and provided an assist in five games during the Reds' triumphant run.

