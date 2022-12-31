"The club should try" - John Barnes names two Chelsea targets Liverpool should sign 

Former Liverpool winger John Barnes has urged the club to sign two Chelsea targets, if possible, in the January transfer window. The Reds legend believes Jurgen Klopp needs to address the midfield and that should be his focus in the market.

Liverpool have signed forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, and he will officially become a Red when the window opens on January 1. The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Anfield side made a swift move to seal the transfer.

Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, Barnes claimed Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham should be the next targets for Klopp's side. Both midfielders are on Chelsea's radar, but the Reds are also interested in them. He said:

"Of course, there's talk about Enzo Fernandez from Argentina. I think if we can get the players we want, yes but if you're doing it for the sake of buying players, then no. If you can get Jude Bellingham, for example, that's great. I don't know whether that's a possibility. Maybe it is."

Barnes continued:

"The club should try to get the players it's been tracking for a long time rather than looking at a player who did well in the World Cup, where it's six-seven games. I don't think that big clubs do that. If they get a player that suits them and they want. Fernandez would suit the profile of midfield players for Liverpool."

Barned claimed that Liverpool need to go for the players if they believe they are the right fit rather than waiting:

"So it's not a question of whether they should sign or shouldn't sign. You should sign the right players. If the right time is now, yes you should do it. If the right player is someone else, then you should wait rather than buy just for the sake of it."

Can Liverpool beat Chelsea to the midfielders?

Liverpool are ready to go head-to-head with Chelsea for the two midfielders but will find it hard. The Reds are keen on bolstering their aging midfield but failed to lure in any midfielders in the summer.

They could only bring in Arthur Melo on loan but he has barely seen any gamet time.

Liverpool and Man United appreciate Enzo but never submitted any official bid, as of now.



Benfica will decide in the next days. More on Enzo Fernández saga. Again, there are no other clubs currently in talks with Benfica, just Chelsea with 'green light' of the player. Liverpool and Man United appreciate Enzo but never submitted any official bid, as of now.

Chelsea have now stolen a march on Fernandez. Reports suggest he has agreed on personal terms with the Blues, who are willing to activate his release clause.

Real Madrid are said to be keeping tabs on Bellingham, making things more challenging for the Reds in the market.

