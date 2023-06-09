"The club watched him intensively last season" - Journalist says Chelsea have opened talks with 19-year-old star

Football.london journalist Bobby Vincent has said that Chelsea have opened talks with Southampton for the transfer of Romeo Lavia.

Having endured a disappointing 12th-placed finish in the 2022-23 Premier League, Chelsea are eager to reinforce their squad this summer. It's believed that they wish to bring in fresh faces in midfield and have set their sights on Southampton’s 19-year-old defensive midfielder Lavia.

On Thursday (June 8), transfer expert Felix Johnston said that the Blues have opened talks with Southampton to sign Lavia in the summer. The report has since been corroborated by Vincent, who added that the club watched the youngster extensively during the season.

“As reported by @FelixJohnston_, understand Chelsea have opened talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia.”

He also clarified that the Pensioners had not dropped their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and are in the market for both players.

“The club watched him intensively last season. This isn’t instead of Moises Caicedo.”

The Belgian midfielder joined Southampton from Manchester City’s U21 team last summer. He made 29 appearances in the Premier League last season for the Saints, scoring once. His contract with the club expires in 2027.

As per Johnston, City has the option to buy the player back for £40 million in 2024. Southampton wants the west Londoners to beat that price tag to sign Lavia this summer.

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic prepared for pay-cut to move to AC Milan

According to Gazzetta.it, Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is prepared to take a pay-cut to join Serie A giants AC Milan in the summer. The player, whose market value stands at €25 million, reportedly earns €5 million per season at Stamford Bridge.

The USA international has been struggling for minutes in London, only starting eight games in the Premier League last season. With Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke arriving in January and Christopher Nkunku set to join in the summer, Pulisic’s situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.

At Milan, he could join up with Rafael Leao in attack.

