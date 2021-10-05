"The club will move him on" - Former Chelsea star warns Timo Werner he will be sold if he doesn't improve

Timo Werner has been warned he will be "moved on" unless he improves quickly after Thomas Tuchel’s ‘telling’ comments on the Chelsea forward. Werner has gone through a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge following his £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino says patience may be running thin at Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel’s recent words. Everyone at the club is waiting for Timo Werner to regain form once again but he may be running out of time to do that.

Talk Chelsea @talkchelsea 🗣"He has to keep on going."- Thomas Tuchel believes that Timo Werner can still improve after scoring his first goal of the season. 🗣"He has to keep on going."- Thomas Tuchel believes that Timo Werner can still improve after scoring his first goal of the season. https://t.co/GZsDUrGdyb

Timo Werner won the Champions League with Chelsea and reached the FA cup final while securing a top-four finish in the Premier League last season. However, the Germany international received criticism for his lack of finishing.

The 25-year-old has started the new season on a better note, scoring two goals in his last three appearances. However, he could be set for a frustrating season as he plays second fiddle to club record signing Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel speaks about Timo Werner in his post-match press conference

Timo Werner in action for Chelsea

In the post-match press conference after Saturday’s victory over Southampton, Tuchel said:

“All of us [are relieved with his goal] but in the end he was where he needed to be. He has to keep on going, he can improve his game, a lot to improve but we are happy and relieved also that he scored in the late minutes of this game. It was a very important goal to secure the win and on the other hand he was there where he needed to be”.

Cascarino believes these comments by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel were "telling" and has warned Werner that he will be sold unless he improves his finishing.

Cascarino told The Times:

“Thomas Tuchel’s comment that there were “a lot of things to improve” for Timo Werner after his goal against Southampton was telling. Chelsea fans have been loyal to misfiring center forwards, such as Andriy Shevchenko and Fernando Torres, in the past and the same has been true of Werner, but strikers cannot be simply OK at big clubs”.

Also Read

“The German cannot continue to miss so many big chances, because otherwise – just as with Shevchenko and Torres – the club will move him on”.

Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Southampton saw them climb to the top of the Premier League table after seven matches. Werner will hope his last goal indicates a change of fortune for him at the club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy