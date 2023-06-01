“The clubs will announce it in due time” - Saudi Minister of sports confirms Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema will move to Middle East

Saudi Minister of Sports, Abdelaziz Al-Faisal, has confirmed that Saudi Arabian clubs are working to sign Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi. The two players have been linked with Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, respectively, as they are set to become free agents this summer.

Messi is set to leave PSG as his contract expires on June 30. He has reportedly been eyeing a move to Barcelona and has set a 10-day deadline for the Catalan club to sort things with La Liga and get the green signal for his return.

On the other hand, reports suggest Benzema is on his way out of Real Madrid and will not be penning a new deal. He wants to try a new challenge and has been linked with a stunning offer from Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East country's sports minister has not now added fuel to the rumors and stated that the fans need to just wait for the official statement. He was quoted by The Madrid Zone as saying:

"Benzema and Messi to Saudi Arabia? Wait for the official announcements from the clubs. The clubs will announce in due time."

Both players are yet to make a decision on their respective futures and are not officially free agents yet.

Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema receive stunning offers from Saudi clubs

Lionel Messi is the subject of a stunning offer from Al Hilal this summer. The Saudi club are keen on getting the Argentine and have tabled a €500 million per season contract, as per Marca.

The Spanish report added that Messi had agreed to join the Middle East side, but his father, Jorge Messi, was quick to rebuff the claims. He released a statement in May this year which read:

"There's absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season. Nothing is signed, agreed or verbally agreed. Only fake news using Leo's name".

Al-Hilal president Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel has refused to comment on the possibility of signing Lionel Messi. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Do not ask me about Messi, I will not give any news. If something official comes out you will find it in the press department."

AS have reported that Karim Benzema is also in high demand in Saudi Arabia. Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are fighting for him and are ready to offer similar wages as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Poll : 0 votes