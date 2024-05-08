“The coldest man” - Champions League finalist congratulates Chelsea ace Cole Palmer after achievement

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen has praised Cole Palmer for winning the Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards at the club's End of Season award ceremony. Maatsen's comments came just hours after he enjoyed success of his own by reaching the UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.

Palmer has inarguably been the Blues' best player this season, having recorded 24 goals and 13 assists in 43 matches across competitions. This includes 21 in the Premier League, making him the first Chelsea player to breach the 20-goal mark since Eden Hazard in the 2018-19 league campaign.

It came as no surprise then that the Englishman picked up the aforementioned awards. Palmer then took to Instagram to express both pride and gratitude by posting a carousel of images from the ceremony with the caption:

"Proud to win Players' Player of the Year & Player of the Year tonight. Thanks to my team mates & the fans!! 💙🫡"

Maatsen commented on the post by referring to Palmer's nickname, "Cold Palmer," given to him by fans and teammates due to his calm demeanor on the pitch:

"The coldest man... 😍"

Ian Maatsen's comment on Cole Palmer's latest Instagram post.

Hours before commenting on the post, Maatsen played a key role in Dortmund defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal.

The right-back, who joined the German giants on loan in January, played all 180 minutes of the tie, which his side won 2-0 on aggregate. He recorded two interceptions, three tackles, 10 clearances and 12 successful duels across two legs. The Englishman also won four fouls, recorded two key passes, created one big chance and completed 84.7% of his passes.

Declan Rice, John Terry also laud Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer for his awards

On the same post, Palmer also received comments from club teammate Carney Chukwuemeka, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea legend John Terry. Rice wrote:

"Fully deserved bro 👏"

Terry, meanwhile, commented:

"Congratulations mate"

You can view both of those and Chukwuemeka's comment below:

Comments from Chukwuemeka, Rice and Terry on Palmer's latest Instagram post.

Palmer's excellent returns have driven Chelsea's recent bid to make it into the European spots for next season. The Blues currently sit seventh in the Premier League with 54 points from 35 matches, two behind sixth-placed Newcastle United and level with Manchester United in eighth.