"The most complete goalkeeper" - Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale names the best goalkeeper in the world

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has named Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson Becker the most complete goalkeeper in the world. The Brazilian has been ever-present for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining from AS Roma for €62.5 million in 2018.

Ramsdale was asked which goalkeeper he believes is the most complete in world football, and his reply was (via the Anfield Talk):

“The most complete goalkeeper is Alisson, he's the one you look to. His major strength is how calm he is, his mentality. He's definitely one that nothing fazes him. So composed.”

Alisson has made 210 appearances at Anfield, keeping 94 clean sheets. The Reds' disappointing season may have been even more disastrous without the Brazilian in goal. He has kept eight clean sheets in 26 games across competitions this campaign. Liverpool are ninth in the league.

The 30-year-old has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup during his time at Anfield. He ranks third for saves made in the league this season with 32. He also ranks fifth for interceptions by a Premier League goalkeeper with 77.

Ramsdale is starting to follow in Alisson's footsteps with assured performances for Arsenal. The English goalkeeper has kept 10 clean sheets in 21 games, with the Gunners sitting top of the Premier League.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn 🥇 Aaron Ramsdale is the “most-impactful” U-25 goalkeeper in the world, according to the most recent CIES study. 🥇 Aaron Ramsdale is the “most-impactful” U-25 goalkeeper in the world, according to the most recent CIES study. https://t.co/HHqXDK5ZDU

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no regrets over Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko joining Arsenal

Guardiola was queried over allowing duo to join Arsenal.

Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League table, boasting a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners bolstered their options in defense and midfield by signing Jesus and Zinchenko from Guardiola's side. They arrived for a joint fee of €87.2 million.

Both have contributed to Mikel Arteta's side's impressive campaign. Jesus has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 appearances across competitions. Meanwhile, Zinchenko has provided an assist and helped the Gunners keep seven clean sheets in 15 matches.

Many are pointing the finger at Guardiola for allowing two of his star players at Manchester City join their league rivals. However, the Spanish coach defended the decision, saying (via the Mirror):

"Why not? Because they are winning, ah, my friend! Alex and Gabriel have been amazing with us. I have incredible respect [for them] as persons first and as football players."

He added:

"Of course, we want to beat them, but all the success they've had, for them and their families, it's going well and I'm more than delighted.

The two Premier League title rivals will lock horns in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday (January 27).

