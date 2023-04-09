“The more complete player” - Pep Guardiola reaffirms stance on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently reaffirmed his stance on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, stating that the Argentine is the more complete player. Guardiola coached Messi during his time at Barcelona when Ronaldo represented Barca's arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

The comments came in light of Erling Haaland's performance against Southampton on Saturday, April 8 as the Norwegian scored a brace, including an overhead kick.

Haaland's emphatic goalscoring form has seen him be compared to Ronaldo and Messi. The Norwegian has already scored 30 Premier League goals for City this season, with nine league games still to be played.

Guardiola was asked in the post-match press-conference if Haaland was at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He said (via Sky Sports):

"In terms of thesis of scoring goals... He's quite similar in terms of Cristiano but Messi is the more complete player. Messi can play wherever while Cristiano and Erling are machines."

The Spanish manager has asserted in the past as well that Messi is "the best" and favored him in the debate with Ronaldo. In March 2020, Guardiola said:

"Messi is the best, he is definitely the best. He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there."

Vincent Kompany tipped Erling Haaland to reach Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's level

Erling Haaland, 22, has already established himself as one of the world's most prolific goalscorers.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany stated last month that the towering forward can reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

After the Norwegian scored a hat-trick against Burnley in their FA Cup clash on March 18, Kompany said:

"I've played against some great players of our time, like Messi, Ronaldinho, Zidane or Ronaldo. Such players are so hard to stop because they always find a way to score and it's the same with Haaland."

The former Man City captain added:

"He is already a superstar, but he can and wants to improve. His statistics already speak for themselves. If he continues to develop in this way, he will be counted among the greatest."

Haaland, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has already scored 44 goals and has provided five assists in 38 matches for the Cityzens.

