"The most complete striker in the world" - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry heaps praises on ex-Tottenham star

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has labeled former Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane as 'the most complete striker in the world' amid his remarkable start at Bayern Munich.

Kane left Spurs for Bayern in the summer in a reported €95 million deal. The England captain has made a record-breaking start to his career with the Bundesliga giants.

The 30-year-old has bagged 22 goals and seven assists in just 18 games across competitions. He set a new league record for the most goals (17) scored after 11 Bundesliga games, overtaking former Bayern hero Robert Lewandowski who managed 16.

It has been a sensational start to life at the Allianz Arena for Kane, but Henry isn't surprised. The Arsenal legend expected the English star to flourish with Thomas Tuchel's side. He told CBS Sports Golazo (via HITC):

"I am not surprised. I have been saying, for a long time, that Kane is the most complete striker in the world."

Henry insisted Kane would have been prolific at any club he joined when leaving Tottenham:

"So, it won’t change anything for me. Wherever he went, he would have performed, I think. If it was Bayern or any other club."

Tuchel's Bayern are extremely dominant in possession, playing to Kane's strengths. The Arsenal icon suggested it's the first time the former Spurs frontman has played in such a team:

"Bayern Munich, by the way, when you play for a team like that, so dominant. I am not having a go at any other team, that’s the first time that Kane, at the club level, can play with a team that is so dominant on the ball for him to drop and do what he does."

Some were surprised to see Kane leave Tottenham this past summer as he eyed Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record. The Newcastle United icon managed 260, with the Bayern man 47 goals short of that record.

However, his move has perhaps improved his chances of winning a trophy. The Bavarians are second in the Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Tuchel's side are one of the favorites to win this year's UEFA Champions League. They are already through to the last 16, winning Group A, and are currently unbeaten in Europe.

Former Tottenham hero Harry Kane on being released by Arsenal during his childhood

Harry Kane had much joy against the Gunners with Tottenham.

Kane was part of Arsenal's youth system from the ages seven to nine but was released by the north Londoners in 2002. But, England's record goalscorer insists he doesn't reflect on it too much. He said in November 2022 (via GOAL):

"When I look back on being released, I didn’t think too much about it. They let my parents know and I remember it as clear as day we were walking to the local park and my dad said: ‘Arsenal are letting you go but we are going to go back to Ridgeway and we will carry on doing what we are doing and working hard’."

Kane became a thorn in Arsenal's side during his 12 years in Tottenham's senior team. He posted 14 goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions against the Gunners. He has cemented himself as a north London derby great.