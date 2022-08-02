"The most complete team" - David Trezeguet picks his favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former FIFA World Cup winner David Trezeguet has named his favorites to win this year's tournament in Qatar.

The retired French international scored for France in the group stage during their victorious campaign in 1998. He also scored the Golden Goal for his nation in the Euro 2000 final against Italy.

Trezeguet grew up in Argentina but represented Les Bleus throughout his legendary career. The former forward has backed striker Karim Benzema and co to win this year's event. He told BolaVIP:

“It is obvious that France is the No. 1 candidate to win the next World Cup. It is a nation that has been working hard for a long time. Since 2016 where they lost a Euro to Portugal… then in 2018 they won the World Cup. They had a warning in the following Euro where they were eliminated by Switzerland."

He added:

"They found themselves again by winning the Nations League. They are solid, with ambition and at the individual level they are fundamental. They have had those ups and downs, but they know how to achieve that balance to be able to win this next World Cup."

David Trezeguet names nation that could challenge France at FIFA World Cup

The former Juventus and Monaco striker will have split loyalty ahead of football's biggest international tournament. This is despite scoring 34 times in 71 appearances for France.

Trezeguet also named Argentina as a contender for the Qatar showcase, as he proclaimed:

“Argentina is a favorite nation to win the World Cup. Confidence also plays a part. Having won the Copa America has made an extra contribution to an already decisive team. But at the same time, it’s a team that has grown in self-esteem after winning the title."

He added:

“Beyond the individuals, and more than what it can represent in Argentina in general. (Lionel) Scaloni, together with his coaching staff, has found the right key for these players to be able to get the most out of them. And today Argentina is a serious candidate to win this next World Cup.”

Trezeguet stated that he has an emotional connection with Argentina, having lived there while growing up. However, he admitted that France have the "most complete team" going into the tournament. He said:

“Argentina is part of the teams where the goal is to win the Cup as well. It has that emotional feeling for me, it’s a reality. Growing up and living there for a long time, emotionally I would like Argentina to be the next world champion."

He added:

"There is another reality in soccer, we know that anything can happen, as it has happened. Even so, France is the most complete team in comparison to the other nations.”

The 2018 winners will look to defend their title later this year, especially after a poor showing at Euros 2020. They were beaten in the Round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

