“The more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is” – Carragher urges Manchester United to make a move for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel 

According to Jamie Carragher, Manchester United should look to make the most of the sanctions that have been imposed on Chelsea and lure Thomas Tuchel to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are expected to appoint a new permanent manager at the end of the season.

The Liverpool legend believes Manchester United have the perfect opportunity to recruit Tuchel following the UK government imposing sanctions on the London club.

Following Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned, the club and their manager are now facing an uncertain future. There will be restrictions on transfers, new contracts and ticket sales.

Tuchel has been a huge success at Stamford Bridge and Carragher has urged Manchester United to make their move for the German boss. He wrote for the Telegraph:

"Tuchel, like everyone else at Stamford Bridge, will have no idea what the future holds at his current club. No one can offer him any assurances about how the squad will look at the start of next season given the club’s sale is on hold. No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of United’s stature, he must take it."

Despite being linked with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag, this could prove to be the perfect opportunity for United to capitalize on Chelsea's unrest. Carragher wrote:

"United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea’s crisis – but from United and Tuchel’s perspective, the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is."

He continued:

"Every chief executive in the world looking for a new coach will be – or at least should be – monitoring Tuchel’s mood and public comments between now and the end of the season. Only clubs of a certain calibre could attract him. It would be negligent of United to fail to sound him out. As a coach, he is exactly what they need."

Tuchel could bring success back to Old Trafford

The former PSG manager has enjoyed success at Chelsea since taking over in early 2020. He has guided the west London outfit to UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup glory.

Now that the sanctions have hit the west London outfit, Tuchel faces an uncertain future that could see him leave the Premier League giants.

Manchester United will be licking their lips at the prospect of bringing one of the Premier League's best current managers to Old Trafford. Tuchel is the EPL manager most likely to leave his club according to bettings odds site oddschecker.

The German manager is enjoying life in England and should he depart Stamford Bridge he could walk straight into the Manchester United role.

