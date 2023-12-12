"The conversation? It was not horrible" - Magnus Carlsen makes social media post as he poses alongside Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen recently took to social media and uploaded a picture alongside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Puma recently brought two of their ambassadors, Magnus Carlsen and Pep Guardiola, together for a video titled 'Puma brings two geniuses together'. In the video, the two legends of their respective arenas talked about their experiences and notable moments from their careers.

The video of the conversation between Carlsen and Guardiola was uploaded on the official YouTube channels of Puma and Manchester City. The Chess grandmaster took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a picture alongside the Spanish tactician. He captioned the post:

"The conversation? It was not horrible."

In the video, they discussed their tactics and also talked about the similarities between chess and football. Moreover, they also watched Manchester City's matches, as well as Magnus Carlsen's chess games.

Pep Guardiola reveals the reason why he stopped playing chess

During the conversation organized by PUMA, 'Puma brings two geniuses together', Pep Guardiola and Magnus Carlsen talked about their interest in each other's sports.

The Manchester City boss joked about the reason why he stopped playing chess:

"When I was a little boy, I started to play (with) my father. I had my father teach me a little bit but immediately I realised I couldn't beat Magnus that's why I said I quit. That was my decision."

On the other hand, the chess grandmaster revealed that he has been a fan of football since a very young age. He used to stay at his school to play football with his friends. Moreover, when he reached home, he used to play chess and soon, he realised that he was better at the board game. He said:

"I have loved football since I was little. I played it every day. I did not come home from school; I just stayed at the school to play football. Then I came home to play chess. It turned out that I was better at chess, so I continued to do that.”

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will visit the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade to face FK Crvena Zvezda in their last group stage match of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on December 13 (Wednesday).