“The Copa America came very close to the World Cup” – Argentine journalist explains what it meant for Lionel Messi and the country to finally lift trophy together

Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain has stated that winning the Copa America last summer was a huge achievement for Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina.

Senosiain recently published a book on Messi's illustrious career titled, 'Messi: The Complete Genius.' The book also includes a section dedicated to Argentina and Messi's triumph at the Copa America.

Senosiain underlined the importance of the Copa America win to Lionel Messi's legacy as a footballer and to the people of the nation. Speaking in an interview with UOL Esporte (via PSG Talk), the journalist was quoted as saying the following:

“Others said that to complete himself as a genius, he would have to win something for the national team. It wasn’t the World Cup, but the way, the way, the place, and the emotion of the Copa America came very close to a World Cup.”

He added:

“Here in Argentina, people really wanted Messi to win something for the national team because of a collective desire to see him with tears in his eyes for a victory, not a defeat. Any aspect. This also happened with the players, so much so that when the game is over, seven men will hug him."

Lionel Messi played a vital role in guiding Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was the joint top-scorer in the tournament along with Colombia's Luis Diaz with four goals. Messi was also adjudged the tournament's best player after the final.

Iconic football moments @lconic_footy Messi when Argentina became Copa America champions



Messi when Argentina became Copa America championshttps://t.co/oCWTvmAuhe

The Copa America win was Messi's first international trophy with Argentina. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has previously come close to winning an international honor on numerous occasions. Most notably, Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi will captain Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. This will most likely be Messi's final opportunity to lift the World Cup with his national team.

The two-time world champions have been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stages. La Albiceleste will open their campaign on 22 November against Saudi Arabia in Lusail.

B/R Football @brfootball FIFA announce that 23.5M World Cup tickets were requested during the latest draw period. Alongside the final, the following games were most popular:



Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

England vs. USA

Poland vs. Argentina



All three of Argentina’s group games 🎟️ FIFA announce that 23.5M World Cup tickets were requested during the latest draw period. Alongside the final, the following games were most popular:Argentina vs. MexicoArgentina vs. Saudi ArabiaEngland vs. USAPoland vs. ArgentinaAll three of Argentina’s group games 🎟️ https://t.co/A3gJCwl8dc

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi played a vital role in guiding Argentina to the World Cup. The 34-year-old forward scored seven goals in the qualification campaign. This also included a hat-trick against Bolivia back in September of last year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee