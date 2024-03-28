"The criticism is harsh and unfair" - Chelsea star hits back at critics of Blues teammate Raheem Sterling

Chelsea star Noni Madueke has come out in defense of his teammate Raheem Sterling, slamming all the criticisms directed at the latter as 'harsh' and 'unfair'.

Following his transfer to Chelsea in 2022, Sterling has been unable to produce the numbers he managed with Manchester City. However, there's been a visible improvement this season.

Last season, the winger scored six goals in the Premier League from 28 games. He has already tallied the figure in this campaign from two fewer appearances, and with 10 more games left.

The England international also has three more assists to boot, as his overall goal contribution in all competitions stand at 18, a decent number. But that hasn't prevented him from being at the receiving end of criticisms.

In their recent FA Cup win over Leicester City, Sterling missed a penalty and struck a free-kick into the stands before being taken off to boos and jeers from the fans. Much to his dismay, Madueke, his replacement in the match, came on and scored their fourth goal in stoppage-time.

But now, he has come to embattled Sterling's defense, calling the former City star an 'exceptional' player, while revealing that much of the criticism directed at him is 'upsetting' for Madueke. At a recent press conference, he said:

“That’s one of my teammates and the criticism is harsh and unfair. It’s our duty to voice our opinion and try to change the narrative a bit. Raheem is an exceptional footballer and an even better person. It’s a bit upsetting when I see some of the criticism.”

Madueke further added that Sterling remains firmly committed to Chelsea's ambitions for the season, and that he's more like a 'big brother' for young players in the squad like himself.

“I’m sure he can handle it but we know how important he is for us. He’s definitely a big brother figure for a lot of us. There is a lot that people don’t see. All I know is that he’s exceptional and super committed to the cause.”

Chelsea return to action this Saturday in the Premier League against Burnley at Stamford Bridge following the conclusion of the international break.

Raheem Sterling uncertain for England's Euro 2024 squad

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is facing a race against time for England's 23-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2024. Although he's improved this season, it still may not be enough to convince manager Gareth Southgate, who is spoilt for choice in the attacking department.

Sterling hasn't been called up to the national team since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which he was a part of. He scored a goal and bagged an assist against Iran in their opening match, but failed to register anything more thereafter.

Given his flexibility, Sterling can play in either wings, but there's stiff competition for both. Jack Grealish and Anthony Gordon are available to play in the left wing, whereas Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer make up the right.