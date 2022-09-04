“The more we criticize him, the worse he becomes”, “Probably a part-time footballer” – Barcelona fans frustrated with 22-year-old star despite 3-0 win against Sevilla

Barcelona fans were not happy with Ferran Torres after the winger produced yet another underwhelming display as a substitute against Sevilla.

Barcelona managed to earn a 3-0 away win against Sevilla in La Liga. Goals from new signings Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski and a second-half tap-in by Eric Garcia gave the Catalan club a comfortable win.

Ferran Torres was introduced in the second half by manager Xavi Hernandez as the 22-year-old replaced Ousmane Dembele in the 63rd minute. However, the Spaniard didn't make much of an impact on the game.

Torres arrived from Manchester City last season in the January transfer window for a fee of €55 million. However, in 29 appearances for the Catalan club, Torres has racked up just seven goals and six assists. Given his price tag and the ability he possesses, fans certainly expect more from the player.

Torres has been capped 28 times for the Spanish national team as well. He has scored 13 goals for his country.

That said, he is yet to win over Barcelona fans on the pitch. He was the subject of their wrath on Twitter after his recent performance. Many fans called for him to be sent back to Manchester City. Others raised questions about how he is getting minutes on the pitch ahead of Memphis Depay.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay Ferran Torres is probably a part time footballer. Ferran Torres is probably a part time footballer.

Barça Principal 🕘 @BarcaPrincipal The only thing I blame Xavi for in this game is using Ferran Torres ahead of Memphis Depay.



He's really biased on that. The only thing I blame Xavi for in this game is using Ferran Torres ahead of Memphis Depay.He's really biased on that.

Wilder (Din£ro Papi) @CreamyWilder If Ferran Torres was the man behind the trigger, this would have been Tupac If Ferran Torres was the man behind the trigger, this would have been Tupac https://t.co/FBLhdH8U3D

Oloshi... Funny thing about Ferran Torres is,The more we criticize him,The worse he becomes.Oloshi... Funny thing about Ferran Torres is,The more we criticize him,The worse he becomes.Oloshi... 😭 😭 😭 😭

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Ferran Torres comes on and suddenly Barca can’t counter anymore, ship that fraud back to Citeh. Ferran Torres comes on and suddenly Barca can’t counter anymore, ship that fraud back to Citeh.

Josephine @mwineebu Memphis Depay deserves the minutes that Ferran Torres gets. FT is just average almost as if he doesn't train with the team.



We have to pay €11m every year for this🥲 Memphis Depay deserves the minutes that Ferran Torres gets. FT is just average almost as if he doesn't train with the team. We have to pay €11m every year for this🥲

🇳🇱 @lucasfcb21 Ferran Torres is an inspiration man if he can be a professional footballer so can I Ferran Torres is an inspiration man if he can be a professional footballer so can I

Hector Bellerin has joined Barcelona

Barcelona have signed Hector Belerin

Hector Bellerin joined Barcelona from Arsenal on transfer deadline day. The former academy player returns to the Catalan club after a decade-long association with the Gunners.

He completed a free transfer after mutually terminating his contract with Arsenal. After Bellerin's move to Barcelona was officially announced, Mikel Arteta sent a message to the player who was once his teammate at Arsenal. He said:

"If you take away the coaching and player situation a little bit, I get back into that relationship as well. I love the kid, I love what he’s done for the club, he’s someone that I have really strong feelings about and I wish him all the best because I know that it’s one of his dreams to play there."

Arteta further noted that Bellerin is still very young and has a bright career ahead of him:

"Hopefully he can fulfil his dream and get his career back to where he can because he’s still very young and has a lot he can do."

Edited by Vishal Subramanian