"The crossover I never expected" - Fans in disbelief as video of Indian yogi Sadhguru visiting Atletico Madrid stadium comes to light

Atletico de Madrid posted a video on their social media as Indian yogi Sadhguru visited the Wanda Metropolitano. Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the unexpected collaboration.

"The Dimension Baba" attended Los Rojiblancos' UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Feyenoord Rotterdam, which Diego Simeone's side won by a score of 3-2.

The famous Indian yogi met up with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Simeone. He was even presented with a shirt by Griezmann.

Watch the video of the interaction here:

Expand Tweet

Fans were left stunned by the unexpected collaboration and some acted surprised on social media. One of them wrote on X:

"The crossover I never expected."

Here are some of the best reactions on X as Sadhguru attended Atletico Madrid's game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sadhguru spread spiritual knowledge after visiting Atletico Madrid's game

Sadhguru's presence turned out to be a lucky charm for Atletico Madrid as Los Rojiblancos managed to earn a 3-2 UCL win against Feyenoord. The Indian yogi also went on to spread some spiritual knowledge.

In the video posted by Atletico Madrid, Sadhguru said:

"The stadium is fantastic and the crowd was absolutely roaring. And a great game. Glad to see five goals. It was fantastic to see it."

The 66-year-old yogi further added:

"We've been following Griezmann for a long time. It's really nice to see him play and also meet him here. It's been a great experience."

Griezmann joked with Sadhguru that he should visit Atletico's games again as the team won. He was also given a number nine shirt with "Sadhguru" imprinted on it. The yogi went on to cast some spiritual knowledge in the video, saying:

"Nobody wins a game because they want to win a game. Everybody wants to win, there's no question about that. It is by playing well that you win."

He continued:

"If you play well, you start wanting to win the game, start dreaming of a cup, no? Your focus should be just on the ball, kick the ball well and you win. So this whole thing that we have and I'm talking about the crowds, But the players, they shouldn't think about beating the opposing team. Your business is to put the ball in their goal, that's all. Somebody will keep the score."

Judging by the video, it seems like Sadhguru is an admirer of Antoine Griezmann. Thus, it won't be surprising to see the yogi attend Atletico's games in the near future yet again.