"The crowd will like him" - Graham Potter explains what Chelsea fans can expect from 'exciting' Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk has completed a move to Chelsea and will wear the No. 15 shirt, and Blues boss Graham Potter has revealed what fans can expect from the new signing.

The west London side were able to outbid Arsenal for the 22-year-old winger's signature, reaching an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported €110 million fee.

Speaking to the press after the Crystal Palace match, Graham Potter discussed the new signing, telling the fans what to expect (via Football London):

"He is a young player with exciting quality in the final third. He is very fast and direct and I think the crowd will like him."

Speaking about the speed at which the Blues went for Mudryk and got the 22-year-old over to Stamford Bridge, Potter said:

"You're never surprised in the transfer window because things happen sometimes like you don't expect. He is a young player with a big future. He's exciting, one-vs-one, can threaten the goal. I think our supporters already like him."

Potter also explained how the Blues would balance the squad with their new signings, stating:

"You can't just sign players to replace those who are injured because that creates a problem when they come back. So you have to look for the right solutions and they're not completely lined as you want because the January window is complicated."

"So I have to try to support the club and make their decisions, and help the team improve."

Mudryk completed his Chelsea medical on Sunday morning and watched the team's match against Crystal Palace from the directors' box. He has signed a remarkable 8.5 year contract with the club and will be wearing the No. 15 shirt moving forward.

The number was previously worn by notable players such as Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, and Didier Drogba, which already sets the Ukrainian on an impressive path. Mudryk is a highly-rated prospect and has already made a name for himself in his native Ukraine, and Chelsea fans will be excited to see what he can bring to the team.

The deal is reported to be worth €70 million, with potential bonuses bringing the total to just over €100 million. This is a significant investment for Chelsea, but one that could pay off in the long run if Mudryk can live up to his potential.

