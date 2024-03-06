"The most dangerous player on the planet" - Michael Owen makes emphatic claim on how Kylian Mbappe can help PSG win Champions League

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen waxed lyrical about Kylian Mbappe's performance in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 2-1 Champions League win against Real Sociedad (March 5).

The Parisians managed to get through their Round of 16 tie, eventually finishing with an aggregate score of 4-1. Speaking about Mbappe, who bagged a brace on the night, Owen told TNT Sports (via Euro Sport):

“To win a Champions League you need some special players in your team. Paris Saint-Germain probably don’t have enough of them to win it this season but if there is one man that could carry them to victory it’s this guy. Probably the most dangerous player on the planet at the moment."

“He has absolutely everything, pace, skills, he scores bundles of goals, and he can singlehandedly take a game away from the opposition.”

Owen added about the World Cup winner:

“You can leave him out all you like if you want to bite your nose off to spite your face, but you are not going to last long in this competition if you do."

“I was so impressed [with his first goal] from a standing start the way he can explode into life, then fake to shoot, then he stops still again, then explodes again, then smacks it. Normal people can’t score goals like that, it’s an incredible goal.”

Mbappe's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer, after which he's expected to join Real Madrid. He's yet to win the Champions League trophy with PSG.

Pundit believes Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is 'match made in heaven' after Champions League performance

Kylian Mbappe

TNT Sports pundit Glenn Hoddle is all for Kylian Mbappe completing a free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Frenchman has been on fire this season, having scored 34 goals in 34 matches.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu would arguably grant Mbappe the chance to regularly challenge and win the Champions League. Claiming that the 25-year-old should join the 14-time Champions League winners, Hoddle said (via Euro Sport):

"He (Kylian Mbappe) will have even better players around him. It’s like a glove, it fits. Real Madrid and Mbappe at this moment in time are a match made in heaven and it will be intriguing to see how he plays for them next year.”

Mbappe's PSG host Reims in Ligue 1 next on Sunday (March 10). The French giants are at the top of the league standings, nine points clear of second-placed Brest.