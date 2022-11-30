“The other day, I was a little bit down” – England star opens up on lack of playing time at 2022 FIFA World Cup due to ‘unbelievable’ teammate 

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted that he is upset over his lack of game time for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Manchester City star says he is finding it difficult to overcome fellow English teammate Jude Bellingham in the midfield pecking order.

Phillips is yet to feature in a FIFA World Cup fixture for England this year. The midfielder was an unused substitute in the Three Lions' opening 6-2 victory over Iran on 21 November. He was once again left on the sidelines in their subsequent fixture against the USA, which ended in a goalless draw.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge



0 goals

0 assists

1 Premier League appearance

1 Premier League minute played

2 Champion League appearances

13 Champions League minutes played (via @talksport) Kalvin Phillips this season:0 goals0 assists1 Premier League appearance1 Premier League minute played2 Champion League appearances13 Champions League minutes played (via @talksport) Kalvin Phillips this season:🔘 0 goals🔘 0 assists🔘 1 Premier League appearance 🔘 1 Premier League minute played🔘 2 Champion League appearances🔘 13 Champions League minutes played (via @talksport)

Speaking to BBC Sport, Phillips said (via The Daily Mail):

"When you've got a player in front of you like Jude, it's very hard to try and show to the manager that you're capable of doing his job because he's been absolutely unbelievable. The other day, I was a little bit down, about not being involved and not getting many minutes under my belt but I know that is part of football and part of the tournament.

"It happens and eventually you are going to be needed so I'll just make sure that I stay ready and stay happy as well."

The former Leeds United midfielder has barely gotten any minutes in the Premier League this season as well. Phillips has missed 12 of Manchester City's league fixtures this term owing to a shoulder injury. He has only registered one appearance in the English top tier so far, and was on the pitch for only a minute at that.

England boss Gareth Southgate says he cannot give free caps to fringe players in FIFA World Cup clash against Wales

England boss Gareth Southgate has stated that he cannot give free caps to players that are yet to make an appearance at this year's FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions are at the top of their group, with qualification almost certain. They will have to suffer a four-goal defeat against Wales in order to lose out on a spot in the Round of 16. This has prompted calls for Southgate to rotate his starting XI for his side's clash against Wales.

Dan Kilpatrick @Dan_KP Gareth Southgate has warned his fringe players the World Cup is not the time to "give out caps" as the manager prepares to make only a handful of changes against Wales tomorrow night. standard.co.uk/sport/football… Gareth Southgate has warned his fringe players the World Cup is not the time to "give out caps" as the manager prepares to make only a handful of changes against Wales tomorrow night. standard.co.uk/sport/football…

However, the England boss has prioritized leading his team to FIFA World Cup glory and says he cannot provide free opportunities to fringe players. This could explain why Kalvin Phillips is finding it difficult to get into Southgate's lineup.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"That's always a challenge and we [do] have 26 players. But we are at a major tournament, it's not about giving caps out. We want to go as far as we possibly can. Players support each other and some will be disappointed if they're not playing."

