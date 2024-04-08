“The deal was done for €3m” - Real Madrid superstar explains why he rejected Liverpool transfer 

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes recently opened up about rejecting a move to Liverpool back in 2017.

Rodrygo came through Brazilian side Santos' academy and joined their senior side in 2017. He was linked with a move to Liverpool back then but he recently said that he rejected the move because he wanted to stay at Santos.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I almost joined Liverpool in 2017, the deal was done for €3m."

“It collapsed because I said no. I wanted to stay at Santos, make history, finish my studies and then leave… even though the offer from #LFC was very good.”

Rodrygo then stayed at Santos for two more years before joining Real Madrid for a reported fee of €45 million. The 23-year-old has developed into a key player for the Spanish giants, having scored 52 goals and provided 40 assists in 207 games for them.

Rodrygo has won two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy with Los Blancos so far. He has been good this season as well as they look to win these two trophies again. The Brazil international has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 42 games across competitions.

Carlo Ancelloti on Real Madrid's upcoming UCL tie against Manchester City

Real Madrid are set to host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg on Tuesday, April 9. In a pre-match press conference, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked who he thinks is the superior of the two sides. He answered (via Managing Madrid):

“It will be an attractive match in terms of football, each team has its own characteristics, with a lot of quality in both. This quality will make for a very nice technical match. We think we are superior in some aspects, they are superior in others. The superiority will be seen at the end of the 180 minutes, to see who wins the tie.”

This will be the two sides' third meeting in three consecutive Champions League campaigns. Los Blancos beat Manchester City in the semi-finals in the 2021-22 season and went on to win the trophy. City then beat the Spanish side in the semi-finals last season and won the trophy to complete their treble.

The Cityzens come into the game on the back of a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 6. Real Madrid, meanwhile, last played nine days ago as they beat Athletic Club 2-0 at home.

