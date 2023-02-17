"The debate should have ended a long time ago" - Barcelona star offers emphatic response to GOAT debate involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has made an emphatic claim regarding the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary duo are heralded as the greatest players in football history.

For many, Messi ended the debate when he triumphed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, winning the trophy for the first time. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Portugal made a disappointing exit in the quarterfinals.

Alba played alongside Lionel Messi for nine seasons at Barcelona. He was asked by Kings League's Adri Conteras whether the GOAT debate between the iconic pair was over. He replied:

"That debate should have ended a long time ago."

Messi added the FIFA World Cup to a long list of achievements during his illustrious career. The Argentine forward has also won UEFA Champions League four times, the La Liga title 10 times as well as the Ligue 1 title once. He led Argentina to the Copa America trophy in 2021.

He has scored 704 goals and provided 333 assists in 860 club career appearances. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has also bagged 98 goals and 55 assists in 172 international caps for La Abiceleste.

Cristiano Ronaldo has held a long-standing rivalry with the Barcelona legend at the pinnacle of world football. He has won the European Championships with Portugal, the UEFA Champions League five times, and each league title in England, Spain, and Italy. The Al Nassr attacker has scored 706 goals and provided 223 assists in 953 club games. The Portuguese frontman is also the all-time international top goalscorer with 118 goals in 196 matches.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a stellar season not only with Argentina but with PSG too. He has scored 15 goals and contributed 14 assists in 26 appearances across competitions. Many are touting him to reclaim the Ballon d'Or trophy later this year from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Alba agrees with this sentiment:

"Who will win the Ballon d'Or 2023? Leo Messi."

If he does win the Ballon d'Or, it will be for the eighth time and he currently holds the record. Cristiano Ronaldo is behind him on five.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti comments on the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

Carlo Ancelotti lauded Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti commented on Ronaldo's rivalry with Messi, insisting that it gave both players motivation. He heaped praise on the irrepressible duo, telling Radio Anch'io Sport:

"This duel gave them both motivations. In recent years, they have been the main players in the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals."

Ancelotti touched on how the duo are bringing a close to their careers:

"Messi closes his career with the World Cup, CR7 closes it in a different way, but it was extraordinary anyway. Especially here, in Madrid, he will remain forever in the hearts of the fans."

The Italian managed Cristiano Ronaldo for two years at the Santiago Bernabeu. In that time, the Portuguese great scored 112 goals and provided 47 assists in 101 games. Los Blancos lifted the Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup during that time.

