“The decision I make is to help the team” - Andre Onana sends message to Manchester United fans over jeers in Manchester derby

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has sent a message to the club's fans due to their reactions during the Manchester derby on Sunday. The Red Devils played out a goalless draw against their rivals, with many deeming the game to have been boring and ponderous at times.
Onana represents a generation of goalkeepers whose worth is somewhat tied to their ability to help their team in possession, and he regularly showcases his ability on the ball. His qualities have sometimes been met by impatience from fans, with many of them often wanting the game to be played further upfield.
During the Manchester derby, Onana was the recipient of jeers from the Old Trafford faithful due to a perceived lack of urgency in his passing. After the game, the former Inter Milan man revealed that the jeers will not change how he plays, as he does what he does to help the team win.
"To be honest, it doesn't affect me because the decision I make is to help the team," Onana said via ESPN. "Sometimes I will make the right decision, sometimes I will make the wrong decision, when I feel my players need to rest I have to take my time, when I feel we need to speed up the game I will do it."
"But sometimes, especially in the second half with an opponent that has a lot of control, they have more possession than us, I have to let my guys breathe. They need me to do that. If the team needs to speed up the game, I will do it. I try to make the best decision for the team," he added.
Andre Onana completed 16 of 27 attempted passes in the derby, keeping a clean sheet for Manchester United in the encounter. The Cameroon international also made six saves during the game, and has now reached nine clean sheets in the league the season.
Onana has been criticized for his lack of consistency for the Red Devils, with several names linked with the club for a summer change. He joined the club in the summer of 2023, and has already played 93 times since his arrival.
Manchester United join race for Premier League hotshot: Reports
Manchester United have entered into the race to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap ahead of Chelsea in the summer, as per ESPN. The Red Devils are intent on landing a new striker in the summer, and have their sights set on the England U-21 international.
Delap has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season for Ipswich and has been linked with a reunion with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. Manchester United have now indicated a readiness to rival the Blues and sign the striker for themselves.
Liam Delap is an attractive target for both teams due to his relatively cheap £40 million price tag. The youngster also has the option of returning to his former club, Manchester City, but that possibility is very narrow due to Erling Haaland's new deal and the arrival of Omar Marmoush.