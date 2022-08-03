"The decision is up to the player" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing sought-after striker

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Benjamin Sesko.

The Italian journalist revealed that Chelsea had a meeting with Sesko's agents last week. He has also reported that Manchester United have also met the 19-year-old's agents more than once.

As per Romano, the Slovenia international has attracted interest from one other club and now has to make a decision about his future. He also claimed that Salzburg hope to retain their star attacker for at least one more season.

The decision is up to the player in the next days, as RB Salzburg hope to keep him for one more year. Excl: Chelsea had meeting with the agent of Benjamin Šeško last week. Manchester United had more than one direct meeting - and there’s also another club in the race.The decision is up to the player in the next days, as RB Salzburg hope to keep him for one more year. Excl: Chelsea had meeting with the agent of Benjamin Šeško last week. Manchester United had more than one direct meeting - and there’s also another club in the race. ⚠️🇸🇰 #SeskoThe decision is up to the player in the next days, as RB Salzburg hope to keep him for one more year. https://t.co/2Bwq2Sd9mm

Over the last few years, Red Bull Salzburg have nurtured some top talents like Erling Haaland, Patson Daka, Sadio Mane and many more.

Sesko seems to be next in line to become the next big export from the Austrian Bundesliga side. The Slovenia international has emerged as one of the hottest properties in world football after bagging 10 goals and seven assists in 36 games across all competitions last season.

Sesko spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Austrian second division side FC Liefering. He scored 21 goals in 29 matches becoming the league's second-best goalscorer.

The 19-year-old has often been compared to Erling Haaland due to a similar physical stature but he is a different kind of striker. The Slovenian likes to come deep to get the ball and often drifts wide to make room for teammates centrally, which makes him more of a complete forward.

Capped 13 times for his country already, Sesko certainly has a bright future ahead of himself but he must choose his next club carefully.

Chelsea or Manchester United - best move for Sesko?

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are in need of reinforcements up front and Sesko would be a solid addition to either club.

Thomas Tuchel's side have loaned Romelu Lukaku out following a disastrous season following his club-record move. They are left with Armando Broja and Timo Werner as the striker options.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have also seen Edinson Cavani leave the club with his contract expiry. They have Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo as options up front.

ManUtdMania @ManUtdMania_ If RB Salzburg want £55M for Sesko then pay £55M.. Right now, good strikers are a rarity & if we hesitate on it like we normally do we’re gonna end up paying double that in a years time. Take the risk, just get the deal done. If RB Salzburg want £55M for Sesko then pay £55M.. Right now, good strikers are a rarity & if we hesitate on it like we normally do we’re gonna end up paying double that in a years time. Take the risk, just get the deal done. #MUFC 🇾🇪 If RB Salzburg want £55M for Sesko then pay £55M.. Right now, good strikers are a rarity & if we hesitate on it like we normally do we’re gonna end up paying double that in a years time. Take the risk, just get the deal done. #MUFC 🔴✅ https://t.co/afY5BJEUiV

Sesko could be a long-term number nine at either Premier League club but Chelsea seem to be a more sensible choice compared to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are going through a transition period with new manager Erik ten Hag in charge. The Blues, on the other hand, have a world-class and proven manager in Thomas Tuchel, which makes them the safer choice.

