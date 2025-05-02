"The most decisive player in the world" - Inter Miami star provides honest reponse when asked if team is too dependent on Lionel Messi

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets has opened up on the team's overreliance on Lionel Messi. The Argentine maestro is one of the greatest players ever to have set foot on a football pitch.
Now in the twilight of his career, La Pulga remains a key figure for the Herons. However, with the team bowing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, it has been suggested that the club are too reliant on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Lionel Messi saw his team suffer a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the semifinals against Vancouver Whitecaps on April 24. The Argentine, however, had a quiet game in the second leg as well, with Inter Miami losing 3-1 on April 30.
Speaking on the matter, Busquets insisted that any team with La Pulga will look to him for inspiration.
“There’s no team with Messi on it that doesn’t depend on him. He’s the most decisive player in the world, the best player, and it’s obvious that we have to rely on him to a great extent—though not 100%,” said Busquets.
He continued:
“The more he’s involved in the game, the more we look for him and the more he can help us, then that will be a good sign.”
Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year, but a recent report from The Athletic has suggested that he is close to signing a new deal.
How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami to date?
Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine hit the ground running with the Herons, helping them win the Leagues Cup in his debut campaign.
Interestingly, that was the first trophy in the Florida-based club's history. La Pulga followed that up with a Supporters' Shield win last season, but missed out on the MLS Cup.
Messi has also enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign, although he has missed a few games with injuries. The 37-year-old has registered eight goals and three assists from 13 games across competitions this season.
Inter Miami, interestingly, are undefeated in the eight games that Messi has either scored or assisted in, winning six and drawing two. In the five games where he failed to register a goal contribution, the club have won just once, and lost thrice. La Pulga has 42 goals and 21 assists from 52 games for the Florida-based club.