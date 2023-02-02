"The delay was 18 seconds" - Barcelona director explains failure to sign right-back; waiting for FIFA decision

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has claimed that the club missed out on signing LA Galaxy right-back Julian Alvarez due to a 'computer error'. The three-cap Mexico international was close to sealing a move to Spotify Camp Nou right before the January 31 transfer window deadline.

The Blaugrana sanctioned the sale of Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP on the last day of the window, leaving them short of a right-back option. The two clubs agreed on a fee of €2 million including add-ons for the Spanish right-back, who arrived at Barcelona last summer on a free transfer.

Sporting were aiming to replace Pedro Porro, who is now a Tottenham Hotspur player, with the former Arsenal right-back. However, Barca failed to onboard a right-back of their own by an excruciatingly small margin. According to Alemany, the delay in registering the paperwork was just 18 seconds.

He told journalist Fabrizio Romano (h/t GOAL):

"We didn't arrive on time due to a computer error - the delay was 18 seconds. We'll have to wait and see what FIFA decide."

The Catalan giants apparently wanted to sign the 21-year-old on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent. However, Araujo will now remain at LA Galaxy unless FIFA assess the situation in a manner favorable to Barca and the player.

Araujo is a proactive defender who likes to be involved in his team's build-up play. He has scored two goals and provided 14 assists in 109 appearances across competitions for LA Galaxy.

Barca could have certainly used a natural right-back on the right-hand side of their defense, where Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde have played out of position this season. It remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will return for Araujo in the summer if FIFA refuse to acknowledge the winter deal.

Xavi confident that Gavi has renewed his contract at Barcelona despite La Liga verdict

Manager Xavi Hernandez is confident that Barcelona have tied Gavi down to fresh terms, which include a €1 billion release clause.

The Spain international signed a new deal at Spotify Camp Nou in September to increase his wages and include a humongous buyout clause. However, La Liga have reportedly refused to recognize the agreement.

They believe the Catalan giants will need to slash their wage bill by at least 33% if they are to register Gavi's deal for the new season. Xavi, nevertheless, believes Barcelona have managed to secure the 18-year-old's long-term future with a new deal.

He said on Tuesday (h/t The Athletic):

"Our priority was to ensure Gavi’s future at the club. It seems like we’ve managed it. I can’t see Gavi leaving for another club, I see him very happy here."

