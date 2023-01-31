"It doesn't seem appropriate"- La Liga chief Javier Tebas reveals why Barcelona weren't allowed to register star player's new contract extension

Talented midfielder Gavi reportedly signed a new contract at Barcelona in September, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026 with a buyout clause of €1 billion.

According to MARCA, La Liga have rejected Barca's proposal to register the Spanish midfielder's new deal for next season. However, the Catalan club have claimed that the new contract has already come into effect.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has now provided clarity on the situation. He has explained that Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by a considerable amount before they can get the league's approval over Gavi's fresh terms.

Speaking at the 7th Madrid Sports Press Association awards ceremony, Tebas said (h/t AS):

"The issue of not registering Gavi comes as a consequence of the fact that it takes effect next season. For next year it can be denied because Barça has a deficit of more than 200 million for that next season. It doesn't seem appropriate."

Analyzing the club's financial woes, the La Liga head honcho continued:

"Now they have an amount for the savings for Piqué and Memphis. Barça must decide, but it is important to remember what the vice president of Barça said, that they have to reduce the wage bill. I think between 600 and 400 [million Euros] or a little more, let's see when we start."

Gerard Pique announced his retirement from club football just before the season stopped for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Memphis Depay, meanwhile, left to join Atletico Madrid on a permanent transfer earlier this month.

Gavi, 18, has become an untouchable member of manager Xavi Hernandez's first-team set-up and has featured in all but one of their 29 matches across competitions this season.

La Liga rejects Marcos Alonso's contract renewal at Barcelona

Barcelona's contract woes don't stop with Gavi. They have reportedly failed to obtain La Liga's permission to register Marcos Alonso's new contract.

The Spanish defender arrived at Barcelona last summer from Chelsea on a free transfer. He joined on reduced wages on a one-year contract to help with the club's financial situation and was promised a more lucrative contract during the course of the campaign.

Alonso signed a new contract with the club on Friday (27 December) on improved wages. The deal will extend his stay at the club by another season with an option to extend it for another year.

However, according to information obtained from SER 'Què t'hi jugues on Cadena SER, via Sport (h/t Daily Mail), La Liga are yet to recognize this agreement. Barca's wage bill will reportedly be above the permitted salary limit if Alonso's renewed salary is taken into account.

