"A good operation" - Barcelona DOF confirms they have an option to sign Atletico Madrid star as part of Memphis Depay's sale 

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany confirmed that the club have negotiated a non-mandatory buy-option for Yannick Carrasco with Atletico Madrid as part of the deal to sell Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international joined Los Colchoneros on a two-and-a-half-year deal this month for a transfer fee of €4 million with add-ons. He was in the final six months of his contract at Spotify Camp Nou before the move to Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have also negotiated an option to purchase Carrasco as part of the deal. This has now been confirmed by Alemany, who said (h/t MARCA):

"Memphis was a good deal. Xavi already said he was happy with the squad. We're keeping calm in the market. The idea is to stay as we are. The option we have on Carrasco was a good operation and is part of the price of the transfer."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. #FCB



There's a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent.

The Belgium international has started just 10 La Liga games under manager Diego Simeone this term. His current contract expires at the end of next season, and Barca now have the option to buy him permanently for a fee of €20 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old largely plays down the left flank and could be a smart addition to the team, especially if Ousmane Dembele leaves the club. The France international has a €50 million release clause in his contract and is reportedly keen to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Alemany's aforementioned comments imply that the Catalan giants are happy with the current squad at their disposal. This could mean that they will end this month without having signed a single player.

Depay's exit could be seen as Barcelona weakening their attack. However, just 116 minutes of La Liga action this term shows that he probably wasn't in manager Xavi Hernandez's plans, to begin with.

Xavi reveals why Memphis Depay wanted to swap Barcelona for Atletico Madrid

Manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that Memphis Depay asked to leave Barcelona as soon as Atletico Madrid made an offer to him this month.

Memphis Depay @Memphis

Im really happy to join this amazing club and to make my debut today.

I feel that together we can achieve still great things this season.

Let's fight!

Of course Special thanks to all the supporters for the warm welcome, lets build together!



🤍🦁 My new home!Im really happy to join this amazing club and to make my debut today.I feel that together we can achieve still great things this season.Let’s fight!Of course Special thanks to all the supporters for the warm welcome, lets build together!🤍🦁 My new home! Im really happy to join this amazing club and to make my debut today.I feel that together we can achieve still great things this season.Let’s fight!Of course Special thanks to all the supporters for the warm welcome, lets build together!❤️🤍🦁 https://t.co/AoO3Le8km5

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before his team's 1-0 La Liga win against Getafe on 22 January, the Spanish tactician said (h/t MARCA):

"Memphis has asked to leave. He had Atlético's proposal. He asked me to leave, he wasn't comfortable, he wanted to feel comfortable. We all came out winning."

The former Manchester United forward made his bow for Atletico Madrid in their 3-0 league win against Real Valladolid on 21 January. He came on for the last 15 minutes with his team already three goals in front and failed to make a tangible impact from the bench.

