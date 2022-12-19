“The di**head” - Sergio Aguero insults France star after Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Sergio Aguero was in Qatar to watch Argentina win the FIFA World Cup after beating France on penalties. The former Albiceleste forward also took to the field after the game to celebrate with his former teammates and carry the World Cup as well. However, he also filmed himself insulting Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the dressing room.

Aguero streamed the dressing room celebrations on Instagram Live, where he was singing along with the team. He then went on to insult Camavinga, as can be seen in the clip below, where he calls the midfielder a "di**head":

"For Camavinaga... Carapinga (Spanish for di**face), this one."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Aguero on his Instagram live mocking Camavinga: “For Camavinga, the d*ckface.” Aguero on his Instagram live mocking Camavinga: “For Camavinga, the d*ckface.” 👎 https://t.co/C4KRM3LMHB

CC 🇮🇹 Potter Era @CalcioChelseaFC Sergio Aguero singing about CAMAVINGA on Instagram celebrating the World Cup win in the Argentina locker room with Messi Sergio Aguero singing about CAMAVINGA on Instagram celebrating the World Cup win in the Argentina locker room with Messi https://t.co/LI7L4MHxXt

The reason behind Aguero's decision to insult the 19-year-old midfielder is yet unknown, as the retired striker has not made any revelations currently. However, it is expected that he will clear the air in the coming days.

In the meantime, he will be focused on enjoying the FIFA World Cup celebrations, as Argentina have done the unprecedented and triumphed after a gap of 36 years.

Lionel Messi speaks emotionally after guiding Argentina to an impressive FIFA World Cup win over France

Sergio Aguero was in the dressing room celebrating with Lionel Messi and other players who performed admirably to get past former champions France. While Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick was the highlight of the FIFA World Cup final, it was Messi who stole the show in Qatar, securing the one trophy that long eluded him.

Speaking to TyC Sports after the match, the legendary playmaker could barely contain his emotions, revealing what winning the World Cup meant to him (via Ace Football):

“It’s crazy that it happened this way. I wanted it very much. I knew that God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that it was going to be this way. Now to enjoy.

“Look at this Cup, it’s beautiful. We suffered a lot but we made it. We can’t wait to be in Argentina and to see how crazy it’s going to be. This was the trophy I have wanted all of my life. This was my dream since childhood.”

It seemed as though Argentina had settled the match in the first half, having taken a 2-0 lead. Messi converted a penalty in the 23rd minute while Angel Di Maria scored in the 36th minute.

However, France shocked them with a 100-second comeback, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, who took the game to extra-time with his brace in the second half (80 and 81st minute).

In extra time, Messi scored in the 108th minute, but Mbappe canceled the forward's second goal with a third one for himself (118th minute) and pushed the game into penalties.

The Argentines were the more clear-headed side, and they sauntered past the Frenchmen, scoring all their spot-kicks, while Les Bleus missed two. This saw Messi and co. triumph and lift the FIFA World Cup.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes