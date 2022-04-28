“The difference is almost double” - Ronald Koeman uses Real Madrid example to suggest Barcelona aren’t much better under Xavi

Ronald Koeman was dismissed by Barcelona in October last year following a run of unfavorable results at the start of the season. Six months later, the Dutchman has claimed that the Catalan giants haven't recorded much improvement under their new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Backing up his claim, the tactician pointed to the number of points by which Barca currently trail Real Madrid, comparing it to what it was when he left. According to him, the situation of the club hasn't changed despite the decision to relieve him of his duties in October last year.

He said, as per a report in Mundo Deportivo:

“The situation of Barcelona, of the team and of the club, is the same as when I was there. That means that changing the coach doesn’t always mean being able to improve. The situation of the club hurts me, it hurts me. But from January first I will be the coach of the Netherlands. When I left, Real Madrid were eight points ahead and now the difference is almost double that.”

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona, indeed, were just eight points behind Real Madrid when they sacked Ronald Koeman last year. Right now, they trail the Catalan giants by a massive 15 points.

Nevertheless, Ronald Koeman, apparently, has no issues with new Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez urging club president Joan Laporta to give full support to the Spaniard.

“I just ask for maximum support for Xavi. He is a good coach and a legend of the club. It isn’t his fault that Barcelona are in this situation. The only thing I ask is support for Xavi. I didn’t have the full support of the president but I hope he’s learned and supports Xavi. I didn’t have the full support of the club: I hope Xavi does."

Meanwhile... Xavi's Barca recently defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in La Liga

Ronald Koeman's record as Barcelona manager

The 59-year-old was in charge of Barcelona for 67 games, across all competitions, during his time in the Catalan capital. He recorded 40 victories, 11 draws, and 16 defeats. His average point tally, as per Transfermarkt, stands at 1.96 point(s) per game.

Despite his torrid experience at Camp Nou, Koeman managed to lead the Catalan giants to claim the Copa del Rey trophy in the 2020-21 campaign. Up next, he will replace Loius van Gaal as the manager of the Dutch national team, starting on January 1, 2023.

