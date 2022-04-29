×
"The disrespect is unreal" "Ralf must hate this guy so much" - Manchester United fans unhappy that Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't captain the team against Chelsea

United fans online are not happy with the captaincy choice.
Vatsal Vora
Modified Apr 29, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Manchester United fans were once again unhappy to see Cristiano Ronaldo not captain their side against Chelsea in the Premier League on 28 April.

In the absence of Harry Maguire, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has once again decided to give the captain's armband to Bruno Fernandes. The playmaker was named captain during United's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the weekend (23 April). Fernandes also missed a penalty on that occasion when the scoreline was 2-1 in favor of the Gunners.

Manchester United fans on Twitter believe Ralf Rangnick is disrespecting Ronaldo by not giving him the armband despite starting the game. Here are some of the tweets from unhappy United fans:

The Disrespect to Ronaldo is unreel how is he still not the captain
May 2022 and we are still seeing Bruno Fernandes captain a team that has Cristiano Ronaldo on it… Ralf must hate the guy so much there’s no real explanation.
@ManUtd Why is that selfish weasel captain? Ralf really cant stand that the best course of action is to make Ronaldo the system
Bruno captain over Ronaldo and Varane despite having no experience in carrying a winning team https://t.co/v4TJwKCDoU
@MrTomMcDermott Yeah let’s make Bruno captain after his performance at Arsenal last week. Ronaldo, DDG, or Varane should be captain. And let the younger players get time on the field today considering rest of the season doesn’t matter.
why is Ronaldo not the captain twitter.com/samuelluckhurs…
Bruno captain against whilst we have De Gea, Ronaldo, Varane all starting as well… twitter.com/manutd/status/…
Bruno Fernandes being captain over Ronaldo is something which Bruno himself would be disgusted with.
How is Bruno vice captain ahead of De Gea and Ronaldo...? I don’t get it

Despite not captaining the side, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been the most important player for United this season. The 37-year-old forward has scored 22 goals in 36 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far.

It is worth mentioning that the Portuguese forward netted a hat-trick the last time he played at Old Trafford. It came against Norwich City in a 3-2 win for United earlier this month (16 April).

Despite the striker's best efforts, Rangnick's side are looking extremely likely to miss out on Champions League football for next season. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the standings, having accumulated 54 points from 34 matches.

As things stand, they are six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with four games remaining in the season. The Gunners, however, do have a game in hand over Manchester United.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are currently third in the Premier League table. Thomas Tuchel's side have amassed 65 points from 32 matches.

How has Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo performed against Chelsea?

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have the best of records against Chelsea despite facing them on numerous occasions. The 37-year-old forward has played against the Blues 16 times in his illustrious career but has scored just one goal.

However, that solitary goal came in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final in Moscow, where Manchester United went on to win a penalty shoutout. Ronaldo did have his penalty saved by Petr Cech on that occasion.

The five-time Ballon d'Or does have two assists to his name against Chelsea. Both came during his first spell at Old Trafford.

🚨 Our starting XI to face Chelsea ✊Come on, United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC | #MUNCHE
Ronaldo is yet to find the net against Chelsea in the Premier League. Manchester United, however, will be hoping that the Portuguese captain does find the net on Thursday so they can end a disappointing season on a high.

Edited by Aditya Singh

