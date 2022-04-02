"The doctor said 4-6 weeks" - Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City injury blow ahead of clash against Liverpool clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ruben Dias is likely to miss the huge Premier League encounter with Liverpool on Sunday, April 10.

League leaders City are locked in an enthralling title tussle with the Reds, with just a point separating the two teams with only nine games to go. They will do battle in just over a week, with huge title implications being at stake when the Cityzens host Jurgen Klopp's men.

One man who may not be available for Guardiola is Dias, though. The Portuguese centre-back has been a key member of City's squad since joining from Benfica in 2020. However, he's out injured with a hamstring injury incurred against Peterborough in the FA Cup last month.

Guardiola has confirmed Dias' absence in his presser ahead of City's trip to Burnley on Saturday. He said (via LiverpoolEcho):

“Ruben (Dias is) out; the rest are fit,”

He couldn't confirm for how long the defender would be out for, though, continuing:

"I don’t know, the doctor said four to six weeks; I think it’s four. March 1, they’ve had four weeks. I think he needs ten more days or two more weeks."

Dias' absence could be a huge setback for Guardiola, with City side chasing success in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City host Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday before their Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool on April 10.

They'll then travel to the Wanda Metropolitano for the reverse leg against Atleti before a mouth-watering Wembley affair with the Reds on April 16 in the FA Cup semis.

Fixtures are coming thick and fast for Guardiolna's men, but the absence of arguably their best defender could hurt them.

Ruben Dias' injury could swing the title race between Manchester City and Liverpool

Guardiola's confirmation that Dias could miss up to wo more weeks is a huge setback for Manchester City in their title race with Liverpool. Dias has been a stalwart at the back for City since joining, and his absence may be hugely beneficial to their title rivals.

Liverpool are in red-hot form and are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple, having won the Carabao Cup already.

With the clash next weekend potentially deciding the destination of the Premier League trophy in May, Dias' absence would only give Jurgen Klopp's side more confidence.

The Cityzens do have huge depth in the centre-back position, with the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake ready to come into the fold. However, Dias is up there with the best of Premier League defenders.

