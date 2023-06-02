“The doctors are going to reduce sedatives” – Report provides major update on PSG star Sergio Rico as he battles for life after accident

Sergio Rico is reportedly going to see his sedatives reduced this week, as he's showing encouraging signs. The PSG star could wake up from his come next week as the cerebral hematoma is diminishing.

As per La Vanguardia, Rico has shown progress, so doctors are confident that he will wake up from the coma soon. The PSG star was involved in a freak accident last week and was hit by a runaway horse before getting kicked in his skull.

Rico's wife posted a worrying update earlier this week, leaving fans worried. However, the latest update is a positive one from doctors and a move in the right direction. The report read:

"Sergio Rico could wake up from his coma next week. He is showing encouraging signs, and his cerebral haematoma is diminishing. The doctors are going to reduce the sedatives."

The accident took place on May 27, right after he left the PSG camp hours after they had sealed the Ligue1 title.

PSG star Sergio Rico's family release statement following accident

Sergio Rico's family released a statement earlier this week to get fans up to date with the situation. They said that the incident took place on their way to El Rocio, where he was going to attend a Pontifical Mass, along with his family.

The statement read:

"Sergio travelled last night, from Strasbourg to Malaga to El Rocio, with permission after PSG won the Ligue 1 title. After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was heading to the Pontifical Mass next to the hermitage when he suffered misfortune because of a cart with mules and a runaway horse that hit him."

The statement continued:

"Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while he receives the best care from the medical team at Hospital Virgen del Rocio. We must act prudently, especially in the next 48 hours.

"We are awaiting results on his medical evolution, which we hope will be favorable, so that we can communicate his improvement as soon as possible. We appreciate the expressions of affection, the messages and the interest of all. Thanks for your support."

Rico was signed from Sevilla and was the backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma. He was airlifted to a hospital soon after the accident and has placed him in intensive care.

