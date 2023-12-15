"The doctors will see him" - Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that striker Erling Haaland is unlikely to feature in their clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 16.

The Cityzens will host Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. One of the big potential absentees would be Haaland, who has been out for the last two games due to a foot injury.

In a pre-match press conference, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Arrive today, the doctors will see and we will see. He's had treatment [away.] Hopefully he can travel to Saudi, tomorrow after the game, we see if he plays the first game or second. I dont think so [play vs Palace], maybe he surprises me."

When asked if the Norwegian had fractured his foot, Guardiola answered:

"No. Not fractured, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, longer. Day by day, week by week, how he feels. The moment he doesn't have pain he will play."

Haaland has once again been key for Manchester City this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 22 games across competitions.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, are currently fourth in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Liverpool. After the Crystal Palace clash, they will travel to Saudi Arabia to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish's form and position ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Signed from Aston Villa for a massive £100 million reported fee in 2021, Jack Grealish has arguably failed to live up to the expectations at Manchester City. The English winger has scored just 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 106 games across competitions for them.

He isn't having the best of seasons this time as well, having contributed two goals and two assists in 17 games across competitions. Ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola was asked about Grealish's form and he answered:

"Important, he has to demand himself to score goals, win games, assists. He keeps the ball, makes passes. Last two games he scores goals. Starts a little bit late, many things happen, injuries. Hopefully he can take the rhythm as soon as possible."

Grealish has also struggled with injuries this season and started 12 games across competitions for Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Doku, who arrived from Stade Rennais appears to have already taken Grealish's place in City's starting XI. The Belgian has contributed three goals and six assists in 17 games across competitions for Manchester City.