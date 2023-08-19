"The door is open" - Mauricio Pochettino sends strong message to unhappy Chelsea players 

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino expressed his intentions of letting players go should they remain unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues manager claims that players tied down to long contracts must ensure that the club remains happy with their performances and not vice-versa.

Chelsea have signed a host of players on such agreements, including some of the new signings. Addressing the performances of players on long-term deals, he said (via MSN):

"My job is to be fair with everyone in the squad. Sign a player on an eight-year contract and if he is not involved, no commitment, he is not going to play."

"If they don't want to fight for their place and feel part of the team playing or not playing, the door is open. If the players have a clear idea that they need to compete for their place and it is the coaches who decide for every single game, it is easy."

Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have both been provided extensive contracts after joining Stamford Bridge. The former's agreement expires in 2030, while the latter's in 2031.

Central defender Axel Disasi was signed as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who is set to be out for several months after picking up an injury. The former Monaco man penned a six-year deal with his new club.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides update on involvement of new signings in West Ham clash

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the inclusion of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the matchday squad against West Ham United. The Blues will host their London rivals on Sunday after playing out a 1-1 draw to Liverpool in their opening Premier League fixture.

Caicedo was signed from Brighton for a reported fee of €116 million, while Lavia joined from Southampton, with the Blues paying €62 million for his services. Addressing their inclusion in the weekend's league tie, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"We need to assess them. They have been stressful weeks for Moises and Romeo. We don't need to rush with them. If they are ready tomorrow, they will be involved. If not, we will wait a few days more."

Should these players fail to make the starting XI, the west London outfit's boss could opt for the same midfield pairing as he did during the previous league tie. Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher were the two players preferred at the base of the Chelsea midfield.