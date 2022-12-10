"The dream that became a nightmare" - Netherlands star heaps praise on Lionel Messi following FIFA World Cup exit

Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon heaped praise on Lionel Messi after the Netherlands bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their quarter-final loss to Argentina on 9 December.

La Ableceleste took a 2-0 lead with a goal on either side of half-time. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker assisted Nahuel Molina's 35th-minute opener before scoring himself from the penalty spot 17 minutes from time.

Manager Louis van Gaal's masterstroke to bring on Wout Weghorst from the bench worked wonders for Netherlands. He scored a brace that took the game to extra time and eventually, penalties.

Lionel Messi scored his spot-kick as Emilian Martinez's penalty saves from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis eventually proved to be the difference. De Roon started the game in midfield but was taken off at half-time for Teun Koopmeiners.

Marten de Roon @Dirono When I was a kid I heard my dad talk about the nightmare of Argentina. The World Cup back in ‘78. In my time as a footballer, Messi was the dream of every player. Today, I played against the dream that became a nightmare. Congrats to Argentina, but I’m so damn proud of this squad When I was a kid I heard my dad talk about the nightmare of Argentina. The World Cup back in ‘78. In my time as a footballer, Messi was the dream of every player. Today, I played against the dream that became a nightmare. Congrats to Argentina, but I’m so damn proud of this squad https://t.co/SNOplvLMsy

After the heartbreak against La Albiceleste, the Atalanta midfielder wrote on Twitter:

"When I was a kid I heard my dad talk about the nightmare of Argentina. The World Cup back in ‘78. In my time as a footballer, Messi was the dream of every player. Today, I played against the dream that became a nightmare. Congrats to Argentina, but I’m so damn proud of this squad."

Argentina beat the Netherlands in the final of the 1978 FIFA World Cup by a 3-1 scoreline after extra time. This remains the Oranje's best finish in the tournament to date.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has continued his charge for the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball - an award he lifted eight years ago in Brazil. He has four goals and two assists in five games so far in Qatar.

Argentina will now take on Croatia in the semi-finals on 13 December.

Lionel Messi captured lashing out at Netherlands star Wout Weghorst

Lionel Messi was visibly irked with Weghorst during the Argentine's post-match interview. PSG's No. 10 was seen telling the on-loan Besiktas striker (h/t SPORTBible on Twitter):

"What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes."

Tempers flared during the quarter-final clash between the two teams, which will be remembered as one of Messi's most iconic games in a blue and white shirt.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Lionel Messi to Wout Weghorst after the match: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!” Lionel Messi to Wout Weghorst after the match: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!” 😨https://t.co/LaJlIgpaRy

Tensions reached a tipping point during the closing stages of the second half after Leandro Paredes smashed the ball into the Netherlands' dugout after committing a foul.

After winning on penalties, some of Argentina's players were seen mocking their opponents before rushing to Martinez to celebrate.

Get Netherlands vs Argentina live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes