"The dressing room will love him" - Gary Neville compares superstar striker's potential Manchester United arrival to Casemiro's transfer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes his former club signing striker Harry Kane could have a similar impact at Old Trafford to Casemiro's signing last summer.

The Red Devils signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for £70 million. While many saw it as a panic buy back then given their lengthy pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, the Brazilian's impact at the club has been immense.

Casemiro's leadership, experience, and excellent performances have already helped Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup, their first trophy in nearly six years. He has contributed five goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions for the club.

Neville, who worked with Tottenham Hotspur's Kane at the England camp, believes the striker could have a similar impact if Manchester United sign him. On "The Overlap," he said:

“I have worked with him. He is gold, Harry Kane. He will score 30 goals. He will get 10-15 assists and that’s an absolute fact. He’s a professional, the dressing room will love him, he’ll fit in straightaway and he’s a guarantee for Manchester United.”

He added:

“But if he’s going to cost £150 million, and he’s 30, then it’s short-lived. But Casemiro, we all said it, £60 million, which is £20 million a year for five years is £170 million investment. That is a massive investment.

“It’s not a smart or shrewd signing when you look at it from a point of view, but the impact he is having in the short term and what Manchester United need now. He is devastating for them.”

Neville believes Kane could help Erik ten Hag's side win the Premier League title. However, he is unsure whether signing a 29-year-old striker would be the right move for the Red Devils.

The former right-back said:

“Harry Kane is the type of player that could take you to the title. He will just connect the whole of the midfield. He’ll score goals. The fans will love him and the players will love him. I don’t see how you go wrong with him.”

He added:

“But, for the long term, it wouldn’t be something that would work. He has five years left in his career, so I don’t think there is a problem with that. It’s just he is in the latter part of his career.”

Manchester United target Harry Kane's stats

Harry Kane, who came through Tottenham Hotspur's academy, is now the north London club's all-time greatest goalscorer with a massive 268 goals.

The England captain is also tied with Wayne Rooney for the Three Lions' top goalscorer spot with 53 goals.

He has scored 201 goals in the Premier League and is only behind Alan Shearer (260) and Rooney (208) in the all-time top goalscorers list.

However, Kane is yet to win a team trophy in his career, which could potentially lead him away from Spurs. His contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United have been heavily linked with a potential move.

