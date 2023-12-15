"The Eagles were unlucky to lose against Liverpool" – Chris Sutton makes prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted an easy 2-0 win for Manchester City in their Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (December 16).

The Cityzens, who have lifted five of last six Premier League titles, are fourth in the 2023-24 domestic standings with 33 points from 16 outings. They have stuttered a bit in the last three weeks, registering just one win in their last five league matches and conceding 10 goals.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are currently in 15th spot in the Premier League table with 16 points from 16 matches. They lost 2-1 to Liverpool in their last league contest after Jordan Ayew was sent off.

In his column for the BBC, Sutton claimed that Manchester City will prove to be too strong for Roy Hodgson's outfit even with Erling Haaland out injured. He wrote:

"Manchester City got back to winning ways against Luton last week but they are still huffing and puffing a bit. It looks like Jeremy Doku is still injured and they will be without Erling Haaland again too – his dad and half of his family have taken him out of their fantasy teams – but they should still have too much for Crystal Palace."

Claiming that City will manage to register a clean sheet, Sutton added:

"The Eagles were unlucky to lose against Liverpool last time out and will defend stubbornly, so City will have to work hard to break them down, but I think they will manage it. I am actually going to go with City to keep a rare clean sheet too, which would be their first in the league since the end of October. I have got Ederson in my fantasy team so if he does concede again, I will get rid of him."

As for head-to-head record, City have registered 11 wins, three draws and just two losses in their past 16 league meetings against Palace.

When is Erling Haaland likely to return from his latest injury to play for Manchester City?

According to The Standard, Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland is unlikely to play in his team's upcoming match against Crystal Palace. Although he apparently returned to individual training from his foot injury this Thursday, the Norwegian will not be risked on Saturday.

Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £51 million in 2022, could also miss the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash. He is thought to not start against either Urawa Red Diamonds or Club Leon in his club's game on Tuesday (December 19).

So far this campaign, the 23-year-old has registered 19 goals and five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City.