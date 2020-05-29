"We wondered if he knew what he was doing" Steve Bruce on EPL legend Sir Alex Ferguson

The early years under Sir Alex Ferguson were very challenging, according to Steve Bruce

EPL legend Steve Bruce has made some interesting comments on his time at Manchester United in a Sky Sports article. The former Manchester United captain spent a considerable amount of time at several EPL clubs before deciding to take up a managerial role.

The former EPL defender joined Manchester United from Norwich City in 1987 and went on to enjoy the most successful years of his career under Sir Alex Ferguson.

A HUGE 96th-minute header from Steve Bruce is today's #GoalOfTheDay 🎯 pic.twitter.com/MFElkxOo1g — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 17, 2019

The former captain recalls his first few days with the EPL giants and has some fond memories of his interactions with some of Manchester United's legendary players.

"For a start, it was difficult walking into the dressing room and seeing Bryan Robson, Norman Whiteside, Gordon Strachan, and Jesper Olsen. I came in on my first day and sat next to Paul McGrath who, after training with him for just two days, I was thinking, 'oh my gosh, am I meant to be replacing him?' He was absolutely unbelievable."

EPL great Steve Bruce describes the early years under Sir Alex

Steve Bruce achieved immense success under Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson joined Manchester United on the premise of knocking Liverpool off their perch in the EPL.

The manager's early years at Old Trafford were filled with difficult moments and near-misses. Steve Bruce candidly describes his experiences in Manchester United's dressing room under a young Sir Alex Ferguson.

"It wasn't the United team that Sir Alex put together after a while. We got a great team together by 1994 with Eric Cantona, Mark Hughes, Paul Ince, Roy Keane, Bryan Robson, Andrei Kanchelskis, Ryan Giggs and Gary Pallister, and by 1995, it was gone, it had been ripped up."

While the team did have its doubts about the new manager, Manchester United showed consistent improvement under the legendary EPL manager. The Red Devils narrowed missed out on an EPL title to Leeds United in 1992.

The following season saw captain Bryan Robson injured for several weeks during the business end of the competition. Steve Bruce reveals that his manager's action after the captain's injury had a massive impact on his career.

10 APR 1993 | MD45



Man Utd 2-1 Sheff Wed

🔵 John Sheridan (PEN)

🔴 Steve Bruce

🔴 Steve Bruce



Manchester United found themselves behind with 5 minutes to go but Steve Bruce scored a brace, including a late winner to give United a crucial victory. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/6Mc5C73ro0 — RedReveal (@RedReveal) April 17, 2020

"I got a phone call from Sir Alex one afternoon. 'Are you in the house? Can I call in and have a cup of tea?', he said. We were wondering what was wrong and why he wanted to come to the house, because that was unprecedented."

"We sat down over a cup of tea and a biscuit and he said he wanted me to be the new captain of Manchester United. He asked me what I thought, and I was like 'absolutely, bring it on'."

Steve Bruce was appointed the captain for the remainder of the 1992-93 season and wrote himself into Manchester United folklore by scoring a legendary brace against Sheffield Wednesday to propel the Red Devils to their first EPL title since 1967.

Bruce has since gone on to enjoy a fruitful managerial career in the EPL. The former Manchester United defender is currently in charge of Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce and Sir Alex Ferguson have frequently been on opposing sides

