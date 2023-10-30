"The end of my career is getting closer" - Chelsea star makes honest admission about future amid woeful run of form 

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has admitted that he's close to retirement but insists he's proud of his career.

Silva, 39, has been at Stamford Bridge since 2020 when he joined the Blues as a free agent. The Brazilian previously enjoyed spells with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Brazilian outfit Fluminese.

The veteran defender has been a mainstay in Chelsea's side since arriving three years ago but has been part of a dismal 2023-24 campaign. Mauricio Pochettino's men have lost four of 10 league games and sit 11th in the table.

Silva has one year left on his contract and he's pondering his future. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"The end of my career is getting closer… it’s not easy. You’ve to think about when you want to retire, where do you go as final club, the family, my kids play at Chelsea."

The 113-cap Brazil international added:

"I’m just focused on enjoying my final year of contract at Chelsea. I don’t know what’s gonna happen next year but I’m very happy of my career."

Silva has made 127 appearances across competitions for the west Londoners, chipping in with nine-goal contributions. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and has also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea reportedly draw up a five-man centre-back shortlist

Chelsea search for Thiago Silva's replacement.

With question marks over whether this will be Silva's final season with the Blues, they appear to be on the lookout for a replacement. TEAMTalk (via CaughtOffisde) reports that there are five defenders on Pochettino's wishlist for the January transfer window.

The first of which is Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande, 19, whose been earning rave reviews in the Primeira Liga. The Ivory Coast international has made 11 appearances across competitions, helping Ruben Amorim's side keep three clean sheets. He is claimed to have a release clause of £69 million and has been scouted by Chelsea.

The west Londoners may look to bring back Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, 23, to Stamford Bridge. The English defender is also on the wishlist and he boasts proven Premier League experience. He left the Blues in 2021 for £20 million but has been a standout performer for the Eagles. He's made 11 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep four clean sheets.

Benfica starlet Antonio Silva, 20, is also admired by Chelsea and his stock is growing in Portugal. He's appeared 12 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and helping the Primeira Liga side keep five clean sheets. He does have a staggering £87 million release clause.

Leny Yoro of Lille is also under consideration despite being just 17. He would likely be more of a long-term acquisition given his age but the Blues' recruitment specialist Joe Sheilds is an admirer. He's helped his side keep six clean sheets and scored two goals in 12 games.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba completes the list and he's been impressing in the Bundesliga. The 24-year-old is one of Europe's hottest commodities, making 13 appearances, scoring two goals, and helping Xabi Alonso's side keep five clean sheets.