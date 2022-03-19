"The evil is deep" - French journalist says Zidane replacing Pochettino won't solve PSG's problems 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to be living on borrowed time in Paris, with rumors suggesting he could be replaced by Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

French journalist Philippe Sanfourche, however, has warned that even the former Real Madrid tactician won't be able to turn things around at the Parc des Princes. Pochettino's job has come under threat after PSG crashed out of the Champions League courtesy of a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid on aggregate last week.

Philippe Sanfourche believes the problem with the club has very little to do with who is in the manager's position. The French football journalist was quoted as saying by Le10sport:

"The evil is deep and it's not Pochettino, Zidane or anyone who will change anything. What we can blame Pochettino for is his entire mandate for not having installed a game, there is a disappointment with that. But in the two games against Real Madrid, we are not going to repeat the match 50 times, but PSG were well above it and have amply demonstrated it."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane is the man Paris Saint-Germain want to replace Mauricio Pochettino and he is excited at the prospect of managing Mbappé, Messi and Neymar.



(Source: Le Parisien) Zinedine Zidane is the man Paris Saint-Germain want to replace Mauricio Pochettino and he is excited at the prospect of managing Mbappé, Messi and Neymar.(Source: Le Parisien) 🚨 Zinedine Zidane is the man Paris Saint-Germain want to replace Mauricio Pochettino and he is excited at the prospect of managing Mbappé, Messi and Neymar. (Source: Le Parisien) https://t.co/FCCLLLn43M

Philippe Sanfourche also claimed that the Parisians' problem lies 'deep within the club' and not with managers. He supported his point by pointing to the fact that other managers who have failed at the club have tasted remarkable success elsewhere. He said:

"PSG has scuttled itself with players plagued by an evil that is deep within the club. The other coaches (Ancelotti, Tuchel and Emery) with all different profiles whether in terms of age, way of coaching and the way of leading a collective, flourish elsewhere and did not do so at PSG."

The Frenchman added:

"The evil is deep and it is not Pochettino, Zidane or anyone who will change anything."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are on the PSG shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.



(Source: Foot Mercato) Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are on the PSG shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.(Source: Foot Mercato) 🚨 Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are on the PSG shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.(Source: Foot Mercato) https://t.co/iIqaj3vhT9

What's next for Mauricio Pochettino and PSG this season?

The Parisians have already crashed out of both the Champions League and the French Cup after bowing out to Real Madrid and Nice, respectively. As it stands, they only have the Ligue 1 title left to fight for this season.

Another European heartbreak for the Parisians.

Pochettino's men currently lead the race for the league title with 65 points in 28 games. They will get the chance to move closer to the title when they lock horns with Monaco at the Stade Loius II tomorrow (March 19).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar