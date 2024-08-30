"The exciting brand of football" - Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has tipped Chelsea to edge their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday (September 1) before heading into the international break. The Blues will face Oliver Glasner's side in the hopes of claiming a second league win of the 2024-25 season.

Chelsea were disappointing in their opening game against Manchester City but were brilliant at Wolves, showing how wildly things can swing at the club. The Blues also fell to a shock midweek defeat at the hands of Swiss outfit Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Enzo Maresca's side put on a blockbuster showing in the second half at Molineux last weekend, scoring four times. They won the game 6-2, with Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke the standout performers for the side. The win puts them in a great position to build from heading into their third league game.

Chris Sutton expects the game between the Blues and Palace to be an interesting one. He believes that the style of play implemented by Glasner will play into the hands of the Blues and help them win. The former Celtic striker wrote in his BBC column:

"Palace, a lot was made about Oliver Glasner coming in last season and the exciting brand of football."

"Chelsea are never far away from a crisis and they had everybody scrutinising the way they do the business in the market and their top-heavy squad. But Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer linked up superbly last week."

"Palace will be quite expansive but I think that will suit Chelsea."

"Chelsea's tails are up, I think they'll down the eagles."

Sutton expects Maresca's side to claim a 2-1 win, perhaps pointing out the fact that they have not managed to properly sort out their defense as yet. The Blues have not kept a clean sheet in any of this season's league games, conceding four times in two games.

Chelsea scale through Servette hurdle in Conference League playoffs

Chelsea have booked their passage into the group stage proper of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League despite losing 2-1 against Servette (August 29). They progressed on 3-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg at Stamford Bridge 2-0.

Mykhailo Mudryk won the Blues a penalty inside the opening quarter of an hour, which was clinically dispatched by Christopher Nkunku (14'). They had chances to extend their advantage, but were pegged back in the 32nd minute by Jeremy Guillemenot.

The Swiss side went ahead in the 72nd minute through Enzo Crivelli, sealing a huge win in front of their fans. The Blues will now appear in the draw for the revamped group stage, and are among the favorites to win the title.

