"The fact that he can play in multiple positions is positive for us" - Hansi Flick praises Barcelona star's versatility after Girona win

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has waxed lyrical of centre-back Eric Garcia's versatility following the 4-1 La Liga home win over Girona on Sunday (March 30).

Ad

Just when it looked like the two teams would go into the break, Ladislav Krejci scored past his own goalkeeper to put the hosts in front. Although Amaut Danjuma levelled proceedings for Girona in the 53rd minute, a Robert Lewandowski strike and a late Ferran Torres effort sealed a convincing win for the Blaugrana.

With their ninth straight win, Barca moved three points clear of holders Real Madrid with nine games to go. Following the victory, Flick hailed Garcia's versatility, with the young Spaniard playing in midfield against Girona.

Ad

Trending

“Eric is doing brilliantly," the Barca boss said (as per Barca Centre.) He trains well. He's a professional. He's in good harmony with the entire dressing room, and the fact that he can play in multiple positions is positive for us.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Manchester City man has been in good form this season, contributing three goals and an assist in 30 outings across competition. That includes a goal and an assist in 20 games in the league, where Barcelona are seeking a second title in three years.

"I'm working as hard as always" - Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski after brace against Girona

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski dazzled in the Girona win with a second-half brace. The Pole's first of the night put his team in front before his second doubled their advantage.

Ad

With the twin strikes, Lewandowski moved to 38 goals for the season - to go with three assists - in 42 outings across competitions. That includes 25 strikes in the league (in 28 games) - three clear of second-placed Real Madrid marksman Kylian Mbappe.

The former Bayern Munich marksman told DAZN (via Barca Blaugranes) that age is just a number for him and that he intends to keep going for a while.

“A lot of people are talking about my age, but I know I’m working as hard as always. I want to play at the top level for a few more years. I feel very good physically,” Lewandowski said.

Ad

“There’s no difference between a few years ago and now in terms of my stats. We know we’re going to play at a high level until the end. If we’re focused like we were today, we’re very dangerous.

Barcelona next travel to Atletico Madrid for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Wednesday (April 2), having drawn 4-4 at home in the first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback