“The fact they are at Stamford Bridge doesn’t really help” - Chris Sutton makes prediction before Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League clash on Wednesday, December 27. However, he is unsure if playing in front of the home crowd will help the Blues, as they have had mixed results at the Bridge.

In his weekly column, Sutton stated that he was hoping to get better at predicting Chelsea results in 2024, as his predictions this year have often been wayward. He backed Mauricio Pochettino's side to win 2-1 despite Palace's proficiency at counter-attacks, which could trouble the Blues.

Sutton wrote:

"I hope I do better at predicting Chelsea's results in 2024 than I have managed this year. They have had some odd defeats at home, as well as away - so the fact they are at Stamford Bridge doesn't really help me much. Crystal Palace can cause them problems on the break, but I am going to go with Mauricio Pochettino's side to edge this one... and you know probably know what that means."

Sutton was joined by Samuel T Herring, frontman of Baltimore-based synth-pop band Future Islands, for this week's column, and he predicted a 1-1 draw in the fixture.

Mauricio Pochettino unhappy with Chelsea fixture schedule during festive period

Mauricio Pochettino is not happy with the Premier League for Chelsea's fixture schedule during the holiday season. He believes that having extra rest compared to your competitors can be a huge advantage for teams.

The Argentine tactician was talking to the media after the loss at Wolverhampton when he said (via GOAL):

"The problem is the difference between the teams. If we all play on the 24th or we all play on the 27th, we are in the same circumstance. But the problem is that one plays (on the 21st) and another on the 27th. That is a big disadvantage or advantage. But I don’t complain. The problem is to organise the situation better because it’s not fair. It’s not to make an excuse, not to open the umbrella before the rain. But come on, it’s a fact. It’s the reality."

Crystal Palace played at home on Thursday night (21 December) against Brighton & Hove Albion and drew 1-1. Meanwhile, Chelsea traveled to face Wolverhampton on Sunday night (24 December) in the Premier League's first Christmas Eve fixture since 1995 and lost 2-1.