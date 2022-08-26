"The facts remain the same" – Frank Lampard claims Chelsea target Anthony Gordon is 'worth triple figures'

Everton head coach Frank Lampard has said that promising forward Anthony Gordon is worth over £100 million amid transfer interest from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

Gordon, who has three years left on his current deal at Goodison Park, has recently popped up on the radar of the Blues after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The 21-year-old shot to fame during the 2021-22 campaign.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are prepared to fork out £50 million plus £10 million in potential add-ons for Gordon. The report also added that the player has already informed Everton and Lampard about his desire to leave the Merseyside outfit this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via The Sun), Lampard lauded Gordon and labeled him as a player who is worth triple figures. He said:

"He is our player and remains so, he is in the squad for tomorrow. He is a huge player for us, I said it last week, not only is he of great value to the club financially, but more importantly of great value to the squad and to me. They haven't bid £60 million so let's not talk about a number that's not there."

He continued:

"I can't put a number on his value to the club. I've been fortunate enough to work with fantastic young players at Derby and Chelsea, seen them develop and become England internationals and Champions League winners, worth triple figures in terms of their personal values."

He added:

"Anthony is in that bracket, he's been a pleasure to work with and he's ours. He's an Everton boy, he plays for us and the crowd relate to him. It's understandable that people would be interested in him because of the level of player that he is. The facts remain the same."

The Toffees will next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 27, hoping to register their first win of the season.

Everton ask Chelsea to include a player in potential deal for Anthony Gordon

According to Metro, Everton have asked Chelsea to include either midfielder Conor Gallagher or striker Armando Broja on loan in a potential deal for the forward Anthony Gordon.

Gordon registered four goals and three assists in 40 matches across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit last time around. So far, he has started three Premier League matches this season.

Gallagher registered 13 goal contributions while on loan at Crystal Palace and Broja impressed with nine goals while on loan at Southampton during the 2021-22 campaign.

